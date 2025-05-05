Home
Monday, May 5, 2025
Amid Fawad Khan’s Movie Ban, Prakash Raj Sparks Debate On Intolerance: Why Stop A Film? Let People Decide

Prakash Raj claimed that the current wave of outrage is strategic, not emotional. “It’s about instilling fear. Filmmakers are hesitating to create. It’s not just state censorship anymore it’s systematic,” he warned.

Amid Fawad Khan's Movie Ban, Prakash Raj Sparks Debate On Intolerance: Why Stop A Film? Let People Decide

Prakash Raj


Actor Prakash Raj, known for voicing strong and often controversial opinions, has spoken out against the ban on Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s film Abir Gulaal.

The film was reportedly barred from releasing in India following the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.

Actor Slams Film Bans, Backs Freedom of Expression

The seasoned actor made it clear that he stands firmly against banning films, regardless of their narrative, unless they endorse child abuse or pornography. “I don’t support banning any film, whether it’s propaganda or not. Why not let the audience decide?” he remarked, taking a strong stand for artistic freedom.

Public Sentiment Being Used as a Tool, Says Actor

Prakash Raj highlighted a growing trend where movies face backlash due to “hurt sentiments,” often based on minor issues. He cited multiple past examples, such as Padmaavat, Pathaan, L2: Empuraan, and Abir Gulaal, noting how films are increasingly falling prey to censorship and bans triggered by outrage.

Recalling the uproar against Deepika Padukone during the release of Padmaavat and Pathaan, Raj criticized the extreme reactions, saying, “People threatened to chop off her nose over a costume or its colour.” He believes such actions are no longer spontaneous outbursts but well-planned tactics.

“Creating Fear Is the New Strategy,” Warns Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj claimed that the current wave of outrage is strategic, not emotional. “It’s about instilling fear. Filmmakers are hesitating to create. It’s not just state censorship anymore—it’s systematic,” he warned. He expressed concern that such an atmosphere could lead young creators to self-censor even before starting their work.

The actor also pointed to inconsistencies in how films are treated. Referring to the smooth release of The Kashmir Files, he questioned, “Why does that film face no issues, while others are targeted?” He further accused the authorities of encouraging selective outrage and warned about the dangers of concentrated power: “When too much control rests with a few, it becomes intolerable.”

Recent months have seen films like L2: Empuraan, Chhaava, Phule, and Abir Gulaal embroiled in controversies. Many of these are being criticized for their handling of historical and real-life subjects, sparking debates over creative freedom versus political sensitivities.

