Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who plays PM Modi in upcoming film PM Narendra Modi, has hinted at plans to join politics. While promoting the upcoming film at Parul University, Vivek said that he might think of contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Vadodara. PM Narendra Modi biopic is slated to hit the screens on April 11.

Ahead of Prime Narendra Modi biopic release on April 11, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has opened up about his plans to join politics. In an interactive session at Parul University in Gujarat, the actor said that he might think of contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Vadodara if he joins politics. He explained that PM Narendra Modi recieved lot of love and affection from people when he contested from Vadodara so he might just follow the same route.

Speaking about PM Modi’s biopic, the actor said that it is an inspiring film about one of the world’s tallest leaders who became the prime minister of the country without any backing or caste politics. Earlier slated for a theatrical release on April 5, the film got postponed by a week after a plea was filed to stay the release of the biopic. The plea filed by Congress spokesman Aman Panwar alleges that the release of the film before elections would influence the voters and malign level playing field. Supreme Court will now hear the plea seeking to stall PM Narendra Modi biopic on April 8, i.e Monday.

Helmed by Omung Kumar and bankrolled by Anand Pandit, PM Narendra Modi biopic is now slated to release on April 11. Film producer Anand Pandit revealed that the film will release in 1700 screens in India and 600 screens across 38 countries including US, UK, Canada, Australia and UAE. Announcing the new revised release date with a new poster, Vivek Oberoi thanked Indian Judiciary and said that he hopes the film inspires everyone.

Vivek Oberoi s also one of the star campaigners of BJP in Gujarat. His name has mentioned in the names of BJP leaders who will campaign for the party in upcoming elections along with leaders like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj.

