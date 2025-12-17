LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Amid Rs.60 Crore Fraud Allegations, Shilpa Shetty Calls Case Against Bastian Bengaluru 'Baseless' Days After Viral Pub Brawl Video

Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant Bastian landed in legal trouble after an FIR was filed against its Bengaluru outlet for alleged rule violations. The actor denied the claims, calling them baseless, and confirmed that a quashing petition has been filed before the High Court.

Shilpa Shetty’s Bengaluru Pub: The case has been registered following suo motu complaints (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: December 17, 2025 16:08:37 IST

On Tuesday, December 16, news broke that Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant, Bastian, ran into legal trouble after an FIR landed against its Bengaluru branch.

 Shilpa co-owns Bastian, which also has spots in Mumbai and Goa. Police in Bengaluru filed the FIR, accusing the restaurant of breaking some operating rules. Not long after the news hit, Shilpa jumped on Instagram Stories to shut down the allegations.

Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian case

The next day, she posted on Instagram, saying, “We categorically deny the baseless and motivated allegations being circulated.

The issues sought to be raised are being given a criminal colour without any lawful basis. A quashing petition has already been filed before the Hon’ble High Court and is pending adjudication (sic).”

She continued, “Having fully cooperated with the investigation, we are sanguine that justice will prevail and have complete faith in the law enforcement authorities and the judicial system of our country. We respectfully urge the media to exercise restraint as the matter is sub judice (sic).”

What’s the FIR all about?

Reports say that on December 11, Bastian in Bengaluru stayed open until 1:30 am, well past the official closing time. Police booked the managers and staff, and the complaint went to Cubbon Park Police Station, since the place sits on St. Mark’s Road.

This isn’t the first time Bastian’s been in the spotlight. Back in September, rumours started swirling that Bastian’s Bandra outlet in Mumbai was shutting down. B

Shilpa stepped in to clear things up: the Bandra spot would become a South Indian restaurant called Ammakai, and Bastian itself would move to Juhu as Bastian Beach Club.

She even posted a video, reassuring fans, “No, I am not shutting down Bastian, I promise.” She added, “I’ve received so many calls, it’s honestly touching to see the love for Bastian, but let’s not turn that love into something toxic. I’m here to say Bastian isn’t going anywhere. We’ve always brought in new food, and with that same passion, we’re excited to announce not one, but two new places.”

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are also under fire for alleged cheating

Just a few weeks back, Mumbai’s Economic Offences Wing booked both of them after a local businessman, Deepak Kothari, accused the couple and another unnamed person of cheating him out of Rs 60.4 crore.

He said that he put that money into their now-defunct company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, between 2015 and 2023, thinking he was helping expand the business. Instead, Kothari claims, the money went toward their personal expenses. Investigators are on the case.

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 3:07 PM IST
