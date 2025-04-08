Home
Amir And Salman Duo Film, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Is Re-Releasing, Check The Date

After several Bollywood classics made successful returns to the big screen, Andaz Apna Apna is the next in line to charm audiences once again. The announcement was made by the film’s lead actors on social media, much to the delight of movie lovers.

Amir And Salman Duo Film, 'Andaz Apna Apna' Is Re-Releasing, Check The Date


After several Bollywood classics made successful returns to the big screen, Andaz Apna Apna is the next in line to charm audiences once again. The announcement was made by the film’s lead actors on social media, much to the delight of movie lovers.

A re-release trailer has also been shared, bringing back a flood of nostalgia for a film that never really left our hearts.

Fans were quick to react. “Missed it the first time around—this time, I’m booking front row,” wrote one user. Another posted, “Hands down, my favourite Bollywood comedy. Every single scene is a classic.”

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film stars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in roles that still get quoted to this day. The cast also features Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, and several other iconic names like Mehmood, Jagdeep, and Tiku Talsania. The movie’s plot, centering around two ambitious slackers trying to woo a rich heiress, takes hilarious turns that keep the laughs coming even after all these years.

Though it didn’t break records back when it released in 1994, Andaz Apna Apna slowly became a cult favourite. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it collected ₹7.10 crore domestically and another ₹0.49 crore overseas, for a total of ₹7.59 crore worldwide.

Now, decades later, its legacy lives on—quoted in college hostels, referenced in memes, and played on repeat during weekend movie marathons. On IMDb, the film holds a solid 8/10 rating, with nearly 57,000 viewers vouching for its timeless appeal.

The Releasing Date:

The re-release is scheduled for April 25, 2025, giving fans—both old and new—a chance to relive the madness of Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai. With theatres set to echo with laughter once again, this one’s not to be missed.

