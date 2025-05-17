Home
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  Entertainment»
  • Amir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Changes Display Image To National Flag

Amir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Changes Display Image To National Flag

Actor Aamir Khan is once again in the spotlight, but not for reasons he would have hoped. Just weeks ahead of the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, the actor is facing mounting backlash on social media, with the hashtag #BoycottAamirKhan trending across platforms.

Amir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Changes Display Image To National Flag


Actor Aamir Khan is once again in the spotlight, but not for reasons he would have hoped. Just weeks ahead of the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, the actor is facing mounting backlash on social media, with the hashtag #BoycottAamirKhan trending across platforms.

The controversy erupted over two key triggers: A perceived delayed reaction to Operation Sindoor, and the resurfacing of an old video from his 2020 visit to Turkey. Many online have accused the actor of offering performative patriotism in light of public criticism.

Logo Switch Amid Outrage

On Friday, Aamir Khan Productions made a noticeable change across its social media accounts — replacing the company’s logo display picture with the Indian National Flag. This shift, visible on X, Facebook, and Instagram, has sparked further debate, with netizens suggesting it was a calculated move to soften public anger and salvage the film’s reception.

Social media users, particularly on Reddit, were quick to react. One user posted, “He’s being boycotted online, so clearly this is just damage control.” Others echoed similar sentiments, questioning whether the move would have any real impact on public perception.

Delayed Response to Operation Sindoor

Many users have criticised Aamir for what they claim is a late and publicity-driven show of solidarity with Operation Sindoor — the Indian Armed Forces’ counter-terror operation. His silence during the initial developments and a subsequent public statement, timed close to the film’s promotions, did not sit well with several netizens.

Adding to the controversy, an old video of his meeting with the Turkish First Lady during the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha has resurfaced, reigniting past criticisms tied to nationalism and political leanings.

Not A First For Aamir

Aamir Khan has previously spoken on issues of national security. Following the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, he told ABP News: “We need justice and assurance that it won’t happen again. We believe in our government, and we should let them do the work. I have full faith in them.”

However, this time, his remarks appear to have done little to calm the storm.

Upcoming Film Release

Despite the controversy, Sitaare Zameen Par is set to release on June 20, 2025. The film’s trailer, released recently, has sparked conversation online — both for its content and the cloud under which it now arrives.

