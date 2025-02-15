Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s Remarks

A fiery debate erupted on X (formerly Twitter) after comedian Kunal Kamra took aim at Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s comments on Sati, drawing author Amish Tripathi into the fray. What began as a critique of a podcast soon turned into a clash over history, mythology, and the power of polite discourse.

A fiery debate erupted on X (formerly Twitter) after comedian Kunal Kamra took aim at Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s comments on Sati.

Author Amish Tripathi and comedian Kunal Kamra were embroiled in a debate on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, after Kamra criticized Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s remarks on Sati, the controversial practice of widow immolation that was outlawed under the Bengal Sati Regulation of 1829.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Trigger: Aggarwal’s Endorsement of Tripathi’s Podcast

The exchange was sparked when Aggarwal, who had previously been criticized by Kamra for Ola’s product and customer service, praised Tripathi’s recent podcast episode titled “Sati – Fact or Fiction?”

“It’s hard to find any proof of Sati but very easy to find proof of witch burning in medieval Europe. Amazing podcast,” Aggarwal wrote while sharing Tripathi’s video.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kamra Responds, Citing Historical Context Of Sati

Known for his sharp and often provocative commentary, Kamra responded by referencing the efforts of social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy, who campaigned against Sati in the early 19th century, leading to its abolition in 1829.

“Raja Ram Mohan Roy fought against the practice of Sati; it was abolished in the year 1829. The last documented case of Sati in India was as recent as 1987. Please focus on your automobiles being immobile,” Kamra wrote, taking a dig at Aggarwal.

Tripathi Enters the Discussion on Sati

Tripathi, celebrated for his literary works such as The Shiva Trilogy and The Ram Chandra Series, decided to step into the debate, addressing Kamra directly.

“Kunal, I normally never get into Twitter debates. They generate more heat than light. But since you are attacking Bhavish Aggarwal based on a video I made, I thought it would be appropriate for me to clarify. I would invite you to read the 1829 Sati Abolishment Act you referred to,” Tripathi wrote.

Tripathi proceeded to elaborate on the provisions and observations of the 1829 law and offered a piece of advice to Kamra: “Also, if I may make a suggestion, Kunal Kamra… There is value in manners, even when debating. You will find you make a much greater impact if the words are polite and the tone remains calm.”

Kamra’s Counterargument

Kamra then responded by emphasizing that Hinduism is governed by practices rather than a singular religious text.

“The practice was prevalent, and reformist women and men fought against it. Their struggles are well documented. The first documented case was in the BC era & the last one was in 1987. There’s a reason why mythology & history are two different sections in a bookstore; let’s not confuse the two,” Kamra replied.

The Podcast That Sparked the Debate

The entire discussion stemmed from Tripathi’s podcast episode, where he sought to “explore the misunderstood history” of the Sati practice. The episode featured historian and Padma Shri awardee Meenakshi Jain, who joined Tripathi in discussing what they referred to as the “myths” surrounding Sati.

Also Read: Who Is Saurav Gurjar, The Former WWE Star Who Called Out Ranveer Allahbadia?