Gold actor Amit Sadh in an interview was noted saying that he hates his co-star Sunny Kaushal. Sunny Kaushal is the younger brother of Sanju: Sanjay Dutt biopic actor Vicky Kaushal. Love at First Sight actor Sunny Kaushal is excited to be a part of Akshay Kumar starrer which will hit the theaters on August 15, this year. While, Kai Po Che star was noted saying that he hates him so much that he doesn't even want to talk about him. What made him say that? here's the reason why!

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh in interview was noted saying that he hates co-star Sunny Kaushal. What made him say that? Well, Kai Po Che actor who is all set to hit the theaters with his amazing performance in Gold starring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Vineet Kumar Singh, Kunal Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal. The Guddu Rangeela actor was noted saying taht he hates Sunny Kaushal as he is too talented. The actor was hates him so much that he doesn’t even want to talk about him. Bringing in legal and illegal topic, the actor further added saying that it is illegal to be so talented and have so much understanding. Calling it a crime, the actor has claimed that he will make sure he gets a punichment for being so talented. He concluded by saying that, “other than that, the heart this boy has, the soul he has, the compassion he has is just wonderful.”

Talking about the comparisons B-Town is making between the brother, Sunny Kaushal, who is the younger brother of famous Manmarziyaan actor Vicky Kaushal was noted saying that the comparisons with brother Vicky can’t be avoid. He stated that he doesn’t want to avoid it as the comparisons are bound to happen.

Helmed by Reema Kagti, Gold is based on the 1948 win of Indian hockey team as a free nation. It was the first Olympic win of India that made the players bring home the medal for their country. Made under the banners of Excel Entertainment, Gold which is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, will hit the theaters on August 15, this year.

