Super 30 actor Amit Sadh will be seen in Shakuntala Devi biopic playing the character of Vidya Balan's son-in-law. Makers of the film are still casting actors and have not given any official statement with regard to star Amit Sadh in the movie yet.

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan is all set for her latest release Mission Mangal which is slated to release on August 15, 2019. The science fiction is based on IRSO’S first Mars mission. Currently, Vidya is busy promoting space drama along with co-actors. Ther movie also features Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi.

Post Mission Mangal, Vidya will be seen in Shakuntala Devi biopic. The movie was announced long back but the casting process is still going on. Jisshu Sengupta has been finalised to play Vidya’s husband in the movie.

As per reports, for the character of son-in-law, Amit Sadh is being roped in. He was last seen in Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30. The film has got positive reviews from fans and has collected good business at the ticket window. Amit is ready to play the role offered by the filmmakers but no official statement has been made yet.

Meanwhile, fans are excited to watch the space drama, Mission Mangal. It is directed by Jagan Shakti and jointly produced by R. Balki, Aruna Bhatia, Akshay Kumar and Anil Naidu. Akshay Kumar was last seen in Kesari. His next releases are Good News, Housefull 4, Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi. On the other hand, Vidya will be seen in a Tamil movie titled Nerkonda Paarvai which is a remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink.

