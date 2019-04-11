Amitabh Bachchan turns down offer to act as Pakistani protagonist in Oscar-winning Resul Pookutty’s debut movie: Reports suggest that Bachchan was earlier ready and excited for playing as a lead role in Pookutty’s directorial debut but he has now turned down the offer. If reports are to be believed, Big-B does not want himself to be called as anti-national, a trend which has surfaced in the country over the past several years.

Amitabh Bachan turns down offer to act as Pakistani protagonist in Oscar-winning Resul Pookutty’s debut movie: Bollywood famed celebrity Amitabh Bachchan has refused to perform as a Pakistani protagonist in Resul Pookutty’s upcoming movie. Reports suggest that Bachchan was earlier ready and excited for playing as a lead role in Pookutty’s directorial debut but he has now turned down the offer. If reports are to be believed, Big-B does not want himself to be called as anti-national, a trend which has surfaced in the country over the past several years.

Due to the tensions between Indian and Pakistan, many actors and other celebrities have been facing public wrath over their comments on Pakistan. Citing the current scenario, Bollywood star does not want to be a part of any controversy.

Pookutty is an Oscar-winning sound designer and would direct his maiden film, in which the storyline is about peace. Reports claim that he had discussed the storyline with Bachchan and later was ready.

Recently, television personality and Punjab Congress minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was sacked from The Kapil Sharma Show over his comments on Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack, which killed at least 40 CRPF personnel.

A large number of social media users were demanding cricketer-turned-politician’s removal from the Hindi stand-up comedy show. Sony Entertainment Television broadcasts the show.

Sidhu had made remarks, saying the whole nation cannot be held responsible for the handful of people who are involved in terror activities. He was referring to the outcry to teach Pakistan a lesson over Pulwama terror attack.

Meanwhile, after the February 14 Pulwama bombing, the tensions between India and Pakistan escalated. The attack brought two nuclear-countries on the brink of war. Subsequently, the Indian Air Force conducted air strikes across the border on March 26 in Balakot and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammad camps, which had claimed responsibility of the attack. On the very next day, the Pakistan Air Force F-16 jets tried to enter Indian airspace but were scrambled away. In the process, the IAF lost Mig-21 Bison and its pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was taken into custody by Pakistan armed forces.

