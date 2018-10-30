Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan-starrer Thugs of Hindostan is one of the most awaited films of this year. The trailer and songs of the film created a lot of buzz on the Internet and it is undoubtedly one of the biggest films of 2018. Although the film comprises of a lot of computer-generated imagery (CGI), many parts of the magnum opus has been shot on several real locations as well such as Malta and Thailand.

Speaking about the making of the film, Bollywood living legend Amitabh Bachchan revealed how the shooting for the film was an epic adventure. In the latest interview with a leading daily, Big B said that when he reached the location in Thailand he was breathtaking. He revealed that when he saw the huge cave which in the movie will be shown as one of his role’s hideout, he could not believe how nature could create that beautiful and mesmerizing thing.

However, he also said that since it was a huge climb so it became a difficult walk for him as he faced breathing issues but since it became very tough the makers had a make a palki for him. Talking about the adventurous experience of shooting at Poda Nui Island, Aamir Khan revealed that he was mesmerized when he saw the astonishing beauty of Poda Nui Island and how he felt that it was an amazing location like it was meant for real hideouts.

Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan also features Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film is slated to hit the silver screen on November 8 this year. The songs and trailer of Thugs of Hindostan have created a lot of buzz around the films and also the fact that Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan will be sharing the screen space for the first time has raised more curiosity among viewers.

