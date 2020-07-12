With coronavirus reaching Bollywood, many celebrities took to social media, wishing the father-son duo, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan a speedy recovery from covid-19. These included Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani, Bhumi Pednekar and Ritiesh Deshmukh among many others.

With Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son hospitalised in Mumbai hospital with COVID-19, celebrities from the film world and other walks of life sent in their messages wishing the duo a speedy recovery. On social media platforms, mostly Twitter and Instagram, actors including Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani, Bhumi Pednekar, Ritiesh Deshmukh sent in their prayers and wishes.

Respected@SrBachchan ji !! You have overcome every difficulty in your life with your mental strength. The entire nation and I are confident that you will return home safely and healthy victorious from the Battle with Corona. Our prayers are with you all,” Veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted (translated from Hindi).

आदरणीय @SrBachchan जी!! आपने अपने जीवन में हर कठिनाई हर मुश्किल को अपने मनोबल से परास्त किया है।मुझे और पूरे राष्ट्र को पूरा भरोसा है कि आप कोरोना की लड़ाई से भी विजयी होकर सकुशल और स्वास्थ्य रूप से वापस ठीक ठाक अपने घर पहुंचेंगे।हम सबकी प्रार्थनाएँ आपके साथ है।🙏🙏 https://t.co/i6hSmMY2gy — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 11, 2020

This came after the Senior Bachchan, 77, tweeted to millions of his followers: “I have tested Covid positive, shifted to hospital, hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited.”

Shabana Azmi tweeted: “Wishing you early recovery.You have the love and respect of millions .. all will be well inshallah. Keep the faith.”

@SrBachchan wishing you early https://t.co/3Ksq8Dnbw5 have the love and respect of millions .. all will be well inshallah. Keep the faith🙏 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) July 11, 2020

Actress Bhumi Pednekar said that “power and strength is synonymous with you” “The entire nation is praying for your quick recovery sir…power and strength is synonymous with you @SrBachchan,” she tweeted.

The entire nation is praying for your quick recovery sir…power and strength is synonymous with you @SrBachchan 🙏 https://t.co/3Huy9Ttzy4 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) July 11, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek, later tweeted he had also tested positive. Abhishek, 44, followed it up with a tweet that said “The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them.” Both the father and son are currently in the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Actor Ritiesh Deshmukh wished a speedy recovery to both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek. He wished them in two separate tweets.

Get well soon sir @SrBachchan – praying for your good health & speedy recovery. https://t.co/HPwhH9HNdO — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 11, 2020

Get well soon my brother – @juniorbachchan – praying for the family’s well being and good health- love you man — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 11, 2020

“Get well soon amit uncle. All my love and prayers,” Actress Sonam Kapoor tweeted in a reply to Big B’s tweet.

Get well soon amit uncle. All my love and prayers.. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 11, 2020

Actress Swara Bhasker also wished speedy recovery to both father and son.

Get well soon sir… we are all praying for the speedy recovery of you and Abhishek and the safety of your family! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/xGHw7Gtl9s — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 11, 2020

Actress Preity Zinta replying to tweets of Amitabh and Abhishek wished speedy recovery.

Take care of yourself @juniorbachchan and get well soon. Praying for you and Amitji 🙏 Love you loads ❤️ — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) July 11, 2020

Actress Ameesha Patel took to Instagram and wished “the speediest recovery” to ‘Big B’

‘Kabir Singh’ actor Shahid Kapoor took to twitter and wished speedy recovery to both.

Wishing you the speediest recovery Amitji and Abhishek. Wishing the entire family the best of health. Much love. https://t.co/AOZTpju2lM — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) July 11, 2020

Several political leaders including Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav have also wished speedy recovery to the father-son duo.

My best wishes for a young, brilliant actor with a most charming smile ! Take good care of yourself dear @juniorbachchan & of your father Sh @SrBachchan ji too ! Am sure both of you will bounce back to perfect health soon The Bachchans rule our hearts.

Our prayers for you ! https://t.co/WCSrrBB8ff pic.twitter.com/Y7gjjZbbEQ — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 11, 2020

One of the most prominent Ambassadors of Swachh Bharat & a dedicated Swachhagrahi, Sh @SrBachchan Ji has been a fighter all his life. I join legions of his fans, friends & admirers in wishing him a speedy recovery.

Get Well Soon. pic.twitter.com/IfMAy9hJ0b — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 11, 2020

Extremely saddened to hear the news of Shri #AmitabhBachchan Ji testing COVID Positive.

Praying for his strength & speedy recovery. @SrBachchan please get well soon! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 11, 2020

Wishing and praying for @SrBachchan ji’s speedy recovery. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 11, 2020

Shortly afterwards, Abhishek Bachchan also confirmed the news and revealed that he and his father both had “mild symptoms.”

