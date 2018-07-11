Apart from Abhishek Bachchan flooding his social media accounts with photographs from the FIFA World Cup 2018, father, Amitabh Bachchan also added a few photographs to his blog. Apart from the Bachchans, several other senior personalities were spotted at the event. In order to catch one of the most interesting football matches, semi-final between France and Belgium, The Hindu editor, N Ram was also spotted at the event.

The fever of FIFA World Cup 2018 has taken over the world and one of the recent examples was the presence of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan at Zenit Arena in St Petersburg, Russia. The Bachchans not only enjoyed the semi-final between France and Belgium but also congratulated the winners. The father-son also shared a photograph on social media platform where the two looked much-excited post the thrilling match. The Shenshah of Bollywood along with his son also shared other pictures from the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Apart from the Bachchans, several other senior personalities were spotted at the event. In order to catch one of the most interesting football matches, semi-final between France and Belgium, The Hindu editor, N ram was also spotted at the event. He further met Chinese business magnate, Jack Ma, before the starting of the semi-finals and shared a picture on Twitter.

Among several photographs shared by Abhishek Bachchan, the Manmarziyan actor highlighted a man carrying national flag and shared it with a caption “Come on India”.

With Jack Ma, wearing French colours, minutes before kick-off at the 1st Semi-Final, France v Belgium, St. Petersburg, July 10, 2018 pic.twitter.com/UeWSajZX2m — N. Ram (@nramind) July 10, 2018

Apart from Abhishek Bachchan flooding his social media accounts with photographs from the FIFA World Cup 2018, father, Amitabh Bachchan also added a few photographs to his blog.

It was not only Abhishek and Amitabh but other members of the Bachchan family are also reportedly in Russia for football World Cup 2018.

#FraBel #worldcupsemifinals. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jul 10, 2018 at 11:08am PDT

Previously, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a photograph with daughter Shweta Nanda and grandchildren Navya Nanda and Agastya just moments before they took their flight to Russia.

Big B shared the photographs on his social media account with a sweet caption that read, a family that mobiles together, stays together.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More