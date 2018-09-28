Amitabh Bachchan has shared a throwback photo of Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda on Instagram. In the photos, Abhishek and Shweta look super adorable. In a heartfelt post, Amitabh mentioned in his post that within no time his children have grown up and achieved so much in their life. These moments make him proud more than ever.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who frequently shares his throwback photos, has once again made the day of fans after posting a throwback photos of his children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda. Sharing a photograph on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in the caption that it’s no less than a proud moment when you see your children growing up. Mentioning about Shweta Bachchan’s clothing design brand or Abhishek Bachchan’s brilliant performance in Manmarziyaan as a parent, he wrote that he never expected that his children Shweta Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan would achieve this success in excelling their ambitions. Not just that, the innocence in this photograph is priceless.

The photos appear to be clicked in the 80s. In the photos, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda look super adorable as they enjoy their ice- cream. Abhishek Bachchan looks extremely protective about his ice-cream, while Shweta can be seen eating ice cream attentively.

This is not the first time that Amitabh Bachchan has shared photos of Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan on Instagram. Check out their other photos.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan says love is the hero in Manmarziyaan

In a blog post shared by Amitabh Bachchan, a year ago, he wrote that there is a responsibility to handle the stardom which has been existed in legacy in Bachchan family. Also, the expectations and responsibilities are an added burden which has been continued till Abhishek Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan shared the screen space together in Paa, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Paa, Bunty Aur Babli, Sarkar Raj, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom .

T 2524 – A Chelsea win .. a Pizza from Daughter's favorite .. a wishes at 12 .. and another year for Abhishek gone by ..#HappyBirthdayAB pic.twitter.com/N7sPIV2RUn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 4, 2017

On the other hand, Shweta Nanda has launched her first fashion brand MxS, in collaboration with Monisha Jaising. With this, she has written a novel titled Paradise Towers.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen for Thugs of Hindostan and currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. While Abhishek Bachchan was starred in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyan opposite to Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. The movie has earned Rs 24 crore after two weeks.

