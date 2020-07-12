Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan have tested positive for Covid-19. They are both in the isolation wards in Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. Aishwarya Rai and Jaya Bachchan have tested negative for Coronavirus.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan have tested positive for novel coronavirus- Covid-19. They are both admitted in the isolation wards of Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalized on Saturday evening. Nanavati hospital’s officials have informed that Big B’s health is stable as he has mild symptoms and is currently in the isolation unit of the hospital. The Gulabo Sitabo actor himself confirmed in a tweet last night that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In his tweet, the actor requested all the people that have been in close proximity with him to get their tests done. He also informed through his tweet last night that all his staff and family members have been tested and the results were awaited.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan took it to twitter to tell that he and his father have both tested COVID positive. He also tweeted that both he and his father were hospitalized since they had mild symptoms. They have informed all the required authorities and their family members have also been tested. He asked everyone to stay calm and avoid panic. Also, he informed that the BMC is in touch with them and they are complying with it.

Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, on the other hand, have tested negative.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Union Health Minister, Dr Harshvardhan wished the Piku actor a speedy recovery and called him the idol of millions and an iconic superstar. Many other political people and Bollywood stars wished Amitabh Bachchan a quick recovery.

Dear Amitabh ji, I join the whole Nation in wishing you a quick recovery! After all, you are the idol of millions in this country, an iconic superstar! We will all take good care of you. Best wishes for a speedy recovery!@SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #AmitabhBachchan #COVID https://t.co/NHeY7e2mjC pic.twitter.com/CsVKlvCJeG — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 11, 2020

We all wish and pray for your speedy recovery!

Get well soon @SrBachchan ji ! https://t.co/RX8FrWWDx9 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 11, 2020

Praying for your speedy recovery Sir. Love and prayers 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 12, 2020

Praying for your good health and a speedy recovery sir. @SrBachchan https://t.co/XKMFvg6dvO — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) July 11, 2020

And you shall be back to health n happiness soon! ❤️ champ ! https://t.co/CgpoHvlgqe — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 11, 2020

