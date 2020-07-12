Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan have tested positive for novel coronavirus- Covid-19. They are both admitted in the isolation wards of Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalized on Saturday evening. Nanavati hospital’s officials have informed that Big B’s health is stable as he has mild symptoms and is currently in the isolation unit of the hospital. The Gulabo Sitabo actor himself confirmed in a tweet last night that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In his tweet, the actor requested all the people that have been in close proximity with him to get their tests done. He also informed through his tweet last night that all his staff and family members have been tested and the results were awaited.

Abhishek Bachchan took it to twitter to tell that he and his father have both tested COVID positive. He also tweeted that both he and his father were hospitalized since they had mild symptoms. They have informed all the required authorities and their family members have also been tested. He asked everyone to stay calm and avoid panic. Also, he informed that the BMC is in touch with them and they are complying with it.

Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, on the other hand, have tested negative.

Union Health Minister, Dr Harshvardhan wished the Piku actor a speedy recovery and called him the idol of millions and an iconic superstar. Many other political people and Bollywood stars wished Amitabh Bachchan a quick recovery.

