The Big B of Bollywood industry, Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai as he was not well. According to reports, all the family members are currently present at Lilavati Hospital while Amitabh Bachchan’s health is being monitored. However, it’s not confirmed yet what has happened to the Amitabh following which he was admitted to Lilavati Hospital and its also not clear what’s his present condition is. Meanwhile, going by local media reports, Amitabh was ill and therefore he was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. Also, so far there is no reaction from any doctor or hospital staff about Amitabh Bachchan being admitted to the hospital and there is also no statement from any of his family members either.

Meanwhile, according to sources, industry superstar was suffering from gastrointestinal problem following which he was admitted to the hospital but there is no official confirmation or any statement from the doctor or even the hospital staff. Not the first time when Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to the hospital. Earlier in 202, he was admitted for almost 2-weeks after he had undergone an abdominal surgery.

Prior to that in 2008, the entire nation prayed for Amitabh Bachchan when he fell seriously ill after he reported stomach ache. It was that time in his life when he came out of major danger and scared his billions of fans across the world. People, fans across the nation wished for his speedy recovery after Big B was admitted for several days in Lilavati hospital. Along with his family members, the entire film industry had come together to see him fit and fine once again.