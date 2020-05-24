Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Nushrat Bharucha and more extended their warm greetings to fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid Al-Fitr on Sunday.

New Delhi (India), May 24 (ANI): Bollywood celebs including Anupam Kher, Nushrat Bharucha and more extended their warm greetings to fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid Al-Fitr Mubarak on Sunday. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday sent lovely wishes to his followers on the occasion of Eid. The star also shared personalised character posters as he extended greetings on an auspicious day.

Taking it to another tweet, the ‘Don’ actor called for “peace, harmony, good health, friendship, love” on the auspicious occasion. “Bring us together in peace and love and in the continuity of brotherhood sisterhood and family .. be ONE .. be in ONE ..,” the star tweeted further.

Wishes for the festival started pouring in on the micro-blogging site Twitter from early this morning. Veteran actor Anupam Kher extended his Eid greetings and wished “love, peace and happiness” to his followers. New face of Bollywood, Nushrat Bharucha, shared multiple pictures with her family, and a picture of her gorging on some homemade sweet dish. “Happy Bohri Eid …From my family to yours,” the 35-year-old tweeted.

Going simple with his wishes, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor, Manoj Bajpayee wrote: “EID MUBARAK.” Extending ‘love and duas (prayers), Bollywood singer Adnan Sami wished his “dear brothers & Sisters” a lovely Eid Mubarak.

Apart from prepping the feast today, people usually visit mosques, offer prayers, exchange gifts, meet and greet their loved ones, and enjoy several delicacies that are prepared on the occasion. This year Eid is a subdued affair with COVID-induced lockdown putting a curb on social gatherings and other traditional rituals.

T 3539 – EiD Mubarak .. peace harmony and love for all .. pic.twitter.com/oNHkw7Ixwo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 24, 2020

The 77-year-old actor shared two character posters on Twitter. With the writings of ‘Eid Mubarak’ and ‘Eid Al-Fitr Mubarak’, the first poster has the actor in the looks of his 1983 released film “Coolie” character Iqbal Khan. The second poster showcases his upcoming movie “Gulabo Sitabo” character Mirza Sheikh as wishing his fans. (ANI)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App