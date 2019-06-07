Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's movie Gulabo Sitabo postponed: Ayushmann Khurrana and Big-B will soon share the same screen in Shoojit Sircar's upcoming directorial venture Gulabo Sitanbo. The movie was earlier scheduled to release in November but due to some reasons, the movie has been shifted to April 24, 2020.

Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana’s movie Gulabo Sitabo postponed: Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo, that will bring the megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana together on the big screen has been postponed. The film which was earlier scheduled to release this year in November will now release on April 24, 2020. Sircar, who is collaborating with screenwriter Juhi for the fourth time has worked with her in Vicky Donor, Piku and October.

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in widely appreciated Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho. He will next be seen in Article 15, a film by Anubhav Sinha. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan’s last outing was, Badla with Tapsee Pannu. The movie was a box office hit and had earned Rs 100 crore.

Ayushmann Khurrana upcoming movie Article 15, is a crime thriller movie based on real incidents. The film is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on the ground of religion, race, caste, sex.

After Winning Tv reality show MTV Roadies in 2004, Ayushmann Khurrana, he made his debut with his blockbuster movie Vicky Donor. Some of his movies are- Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun. He is playback singer and also has sung chartbuster melodious songs such as Paani Da Rang, Mitti Di Khushboo.

Meanwhile, talking about Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the star started his career with some remarkable movies like Zanjeer, Namak Haram, Deewar, Sholay, Don, Coolie, Agneepath, Mohabbatein, Black, Paa, Pikuand many more. For his work government of India honored Amitabh Bachchan with Padma Shree, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan for his contribution. He is all time host of famous show Kon Banega Crorepati.

