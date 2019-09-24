Amitabh Bachchan bags Dada Saheb Phalke Award: Amitabh Bachchan yet again storm the nation by made it to Dada Saheb Phalke Award nomination list. Ministers to Bollywood celebrities congratulated Mr. Bachchan and flooded social media with love and proud comments.

Amitabh Bachchan bags Dada Saheb Phalke Award: If a person wants to see sucess then go through Amitabh Bachan’s legendary journey. Today Union Minister Prakash Keshav Javadekar announced the great news, where Amitabh Bachan has been selected for India’s highest cinema award, Dada Saheb Phalke award.

From celebrities to Ministers all are pouring love and congratulating Big B for his great achievement, today, Director Madhur Bhandarkar congratulated Mr. Bachchan and wrote, You’re movies have entertained us, inspired generations with your exhilarating performances. Wish your more success and happiness.

Congratulations to the legend @SrBachchan for the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward. You have entertained, inspired generations with your exhilarating Performances. Wishing you more success and happiness.🙏🎬🎥 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 24, 2019

While Minister of state justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale tweeted: Congratulation Mr. Bachchan for Dada Saheb Phalke award

Screenwriter Prasoon Joshi also congratulated and wrote, Dada Saheb Phalke award finally, its a great news about Amit ji, may sir you continue to inspire generations.

#DadaSahebPhalkeAward Finally ! Wonderful to hear about Amit ji @SrBachchan getting this award. Congratulations. May you continue to inspire generations . — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) September 24, 2019

Heartiest congratulations @SrBachchan ji on being conferred #DadaSahebPhalkeAward Indian Cinema’s highest honour. No wonder it’s being given to the most charismatic, age-defying and desired personality. pic.twitter.com/iZ6ENyH3q5 — Santosh Kumar J (@MPsantoshtrs) September 24, 2019

Now, that’s what success is! Star of the millennium who was once rejected for his voice and looks, till now has worked in more than 200 films, and with his outstanding performances he bagged awards like many awards like Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri award, Padma Vibhushan, it’s an endless list. Amitabh Bachchan is counted as one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood and even his film Sooryavansi is one of the most-watched films in the history of cinemas.

Some of his films like Coolie, Sooryavansham, Ganga Jamunna, and Saraswati, Don, Shahensha, Lawaris, Ajooba, Lal Badsha, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Sharabi are blockbuster hits of all time. The actor for the year 2020 is all set to recreate his prowess acting magic with the films like Jhund, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Uyarndha Manithan / Tera Yaar Hoon Main , Butterfly, AB Aani CD, Brahmastra Chehre, Gulabo Sitabo.

