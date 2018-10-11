Bollywood’s Mahanayak Amitabh Bachchan, who delivered numerous superhits films like Zanjeer, Sholay, Deewar, Agnipath, Baghban, Pink, Sarkar, 102 Not Out and many others, turned 76 on October 11, Thursday.
Amitabh Bachchan has been India’s one of the finest actor and personality, who has been ruling the industry and hearts of fans from over 5 decades. Amitabh Bachchan was born in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad to the great writer and poet Lt. Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Tehi Bachchan.
He has been awarded with the prestigious four National Film Awards, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards.
On this special day, Amitabh Bachchan’s fans and followers extended heart touching wishes to the actor on micro-blogging site Twitter.’
Here’s how Twitterati wished Amitabh Bachchan on his 76th birthday:
