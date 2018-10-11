Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan turned 76 on Thursday. The 'angry young man' of Bollywood, who has been serving the industry with his great acting skills from over 5 decades is followed by millions of people around the globe. On this special day, Twitterati extended heart touching wishes to the superstar.

Bollywood’s Mahanayak Amitabh Bachchan, who delivered numerous superhits films like Zanjeer, Sholay, Deewar, Agnipath, Baghban, Pink, Sarkar, 102 Not Out and many others, turned 76 on October 11, Thursday.

Amitabh Bachchan has been India’s one of the finest actor and personality, who has been ruling the industry and hearts of fans from over 5 decades. Amitabh Bachchan was born in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad to the great writer and poet Lt. Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Tehi Bachchan.

He has been awarded with the prestigious four National Film Awards, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards.

On this special day, Amitabh Bachchan’s fans and followers extended heart touching wishes to the actor on micro-blogging site Twitter.’

Here’s how Twitterati wished Amitabh Bachchan on his 76th birthday:

What a great man,what a name , a name that has become a part of day to day conversations, ‘Khud ko Bachchan samajhte ho kya’ what a legend #Happy76thBirthdayABSir . Bachchan jaisa koi nahi ! pic.twitter.com/D2AbOuZ5WH — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 10, 2018

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @SrBachchan ji.. The superstar King of Bollywood who will rule forever in this industry. May u live long nd always be happy 😊#Happy76thBirthdayABSir pic.twitter.com/8WdchmbL4D — Amarjeet Singh (@iAmarsingh9) October 10, 2018

@SrBachchan When the blog started we all became a part of you.

You made all of us a part of the family,Thank you for your guidance and unconditional love all these years. I hope you have the best day and coming year with health and prosperity!

❤️❤️❤️#Happy76thBirthdayABSir pic.twitter.com/qEAiPtm6kB — Arth Vaishnav •EF• (@ArthVaishnav) October 10, 2018

"76 years" tempts me to compare him with Halley's comet but then one won't get to see another Amitabh Bachchan even in 76 thousand years. #Happy76thBirthdayABSir — Vikas Agarwal (@VikasAgarwalll) October 10, 2018

The big daddy of Indian cinema. The big daddy of Khans, Kapoors, Kumars and Khannas. Happy Birthday AMITABH BACHCHAN!! #Happy76thBirthdayABSir — Vikas Agarwal (@VikasAgarwalll) October 10, 2018

#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan (Oct 11)#HBDAmitabhBachchan#HappyBirthdayBigB#Happy76thBirthdayABSir 76th birthday wishes to the Superstar of the Millennium, Angry Young Man of Bollywood, The living legend, Amitabh Bachchan ji 🌹 Your favorite movies of #AmitabhBachchan? pic.twitter.com/K83xkLrbJ3 — Movies N Memories (@BombayBasanti) October 10, 2018

Wish u a very very happy birthday #Happy76thBirthdayABSir — Yogesh Joshi (@joshiyogesh03) October 11, 2018

Every moment from his life has inspired millions! You are a true legend. May u live long & keep entertaining us with more iconic roles. Wishing you great health n happiness forever Amitabh Bachchan #Happy76thBirthdayABSir pic.twitter.com/Ci7N8Gsu7D — Pankhudi Sharma (@Funky_Pankhu) October 11, 2018

