Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has completed 50 years in the film industry on Friday, February 15. Over the span of 50 years, the actor has earned the tag of ‘The Shehenshah of Bollywood’ and has featured in blockbuster films like Zanjeer, Sholay, Deewar, Coolie, Agneepath, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Paa and many more. As a mark of respect, Big B’s son and actor Abhishek Bachchan penned a heartfelt note for the actor on Instagram.

Wearing a t-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan’s graphic, Abhishek called him an icon and said that the actor is his father, best friend, guide, best critic, greatest support, idol and his hero. Appreciating him for working with the same passion and love for his craft as 50 years back, Abhishek added that he cannot wait to watch what the megastar has store in for next 50 years. He also mentioned a lesson he learnt from him today.

Before Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter also extended her heartfelt wishes on Twitter. In the film industry, Big B made his debut with the film Saat Hindustani.

thank you Shweta ! https://t.co/FEUWrcm1JM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 14, 2019

Last seen in Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Amitabh Bachchan is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Brahmastra and Badla. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Movies, Brahmastra also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy in prominent roles. Meanwhile, the actor will reunite with his Pink co-star Taapsee Pannu for Badla.

