As Amitabh Bachchan bagged Dada Saheb Phalke Award, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan shared his happiness on Twitter. Abhishek Bachchan said he is overjoyed and proud of his dad. Junior Bachchan also called himself a proud son.

The Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday announced Bollywood’s Shahanshah, Amitabh Bachchan’s name for the Dada Sahab Phalke award 2019. Amitabh Bachchan who has been entertaining and inspiring the generations was selected unanimously for the Dada Sahab Phalke Award 2019, said Javadekar. Soon after the big announcement, wishes started pouring in from all across the country. Junior Bachchan was among the first ones to share the joy on the micro-blogging site twitter. Abhishek Bachchan in his tweet said he is overjoyed and proud of his dad.

Abhishek Bachchan who received acting in legacy from his father added that he is a proud son while retweeting Prakash Javadekar.

Amitabh Bachchan who dedicated his entire life to the film industry had started his journey with film Saat Hindustani in 1969. However, he got the tag of an action hero in 1972 with the release of Zanjeer, the film which made him a superstar overnight.

For his great acting skills and personality, Amitabh Bachchan bagged several awards like Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan Awards. He was crowned as the superstar of the millennium in 2000.

Films like Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Sharabi, Coolie, Sooryavansham, Ganga Jamunna and Saraswati, Don, Shahensha, Lawaris, Ajooba, Lal Badsha have been signature movies for Amitabh Bachchan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App