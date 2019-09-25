Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2019: Amitabh Bachchan is at loss of words with the love and support coming his way after his announcement as Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient. The actor has shared a thank you note on Twitter.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2019: ‘Rishte me toh hum tumhare baap lagte hai, naam hai Shehenshah’. With over half a decade long illustrious journey in Bollywood, Actor Amitabh Bachchan has truly established himself as the Shehenshah of Bollywood. A hero, an inspiration and one of the most glorious chapters in the history of Indian cinema, Big B’s contribution to the Indian cinema is unformidable. As the actor becomes the official recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the whole industry has come together to congratulate him on social media.

Overwhelmed by the love, appreciation and support coming his way, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a thank you note on social media. Expressing his gratitude, Big B wrote that he is at loss of words with the kind of response and generosity of appreciation coming his way. However, he is very grateful and humbled.

Among the celebrities, who have wished the megastar on social media, are Rajinikanth, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mammothy, Mohanlal, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor among many others. South superstar Rajinikanth in his tweet congratulated Big B and said that he deserves this honour. Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has called Big B the most inspiring legend of India and a bonafide rockstar. Karan further added that he is honoured to born in the Amitabh Bachchan era.

T 3298 – There is a paucity of words searching a response .. for the generosity of words that pour in ..

I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude .. कृतज्ञ हूँ मैं , परिपूर्ण , आभार और धन्यवाद … मैं केवल एक विनयपूर्ण , विनम्र अमिताभ बच्चन हूँ pic.twitter.com/ESfV7ms6fZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 24, 2019

Take a look at the celebrities congratulating Amitabh Bachchan on being honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award:

Congratulations dear @SrBachchan ji !!! You richly deserve this commendable honour !!!! #DadaSahebPhalkeAward — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) September 24, 2019

The most inspiring legend of Indian Cinema!!!! He is a bonafide rock star!!! I am honoured and proud to be in the Era of AMITABH BACHCHAN! The prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward to @SrBachchan https://t.co/wPepdsbugL — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 24, 2019

Heartiest congratulations to @SrBachchan for being honored by the Dada Saheb Phalke Award. His contribution to films is unmeasurable and has been a inspiration to millions. #DadaSahebPhalkeAward #AmitabhBachchan — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 24, 2019

Congratulations Dearest Sir @SrBachchan!!! Your contribution to cinema and the arts is invaluable. 50 years in film with your continued passion and commitment to the craft are an inspiration 🙏🏻❤️ #AmitabhBachchan #dadasahebphalkeawards2019 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 24, 2019

No one deserves this more!!!! @SrBachchan Sir, heartiest congratulations!!!! Am thrilled to bits!!! #DadaSahebPhalkeAward -this is an honour for every #AmitabhBachchan Fan including me – Thank you @PrakashJavdekar ji – https://t.co/3Z9YvOJYz6 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 24, 2019

There is no mention of Indian cinema without this Legend! He has redefined cinema with every role & deserves every accolade for his innumerable contributions! Congratulations @SrBachchan! #DadaSahebPhalkeAward https://t.co/sBJ7aHlGCI — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 24, 2019

Wishing dearest Amitji my hearty congratulations ! In fact in all our eyes you deserved it much earlier. But still brings me so much joy to know you’re being awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award !@SrBachchan #DadaSahabPhalke #dadasahabphalkeaward pic.twitter.com/1EXDIdMU3v — Mammootty (@mammukka) September 24, 2019

I’m the most fortunate one who got to work with the living legend. Dear @SrBachchan sir, heartiest congratulations for the #DadaSahebPhalkeAward 🙏🏻 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 24, 2019

@SrBachchan Sir you have entertained generations with your invigorating performances and heartiest congratulations for being conferred with the much deserved #DadasahebPhalkeAward — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 24, 2019

Congratulations to Amitji for getting the #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2019 . Richly deserved . What a legend, with such an illustrious career. And still going strong. More strength to you, @SrBachchan Sir! pic.twitter.com/hTD8xI5SIH — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) September 24, 2019

Sharing his thoughts on completing 50 years in Bollywood, Big B had earlier this year shared with a news portal that he has not thought about it a lot. It is the love, affection and well wishes of everyone that hold greater value for him. In the same interview, he also added that he is grateful that filmmakers still come to offer him projects at this age.

After starting out the year with Badla alongside Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy alongside Chiranjeevi. He is also a part of upcoming projects like Jhund, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Brahmastra, Chehre and Gulabo Sitabo.

