Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2019: ‘Rishte me toh hum tumhare baap lagte hai, naam hai Shehenshah’. With over half a decade long illustrious journey in Bollywood, Actor Amitabh Bachchan has truly established himself as the Shehenshah of Bollywood. A hero, an inspiration and one of the most glorious chapters in the history of Indian cinema, Big B’s contribution to the Indian cinema is unformidable. As the actor becomes the official recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the whole industry has come together to congratulate him on social media.

Overwhelmed by the love, appreciation and support coming his way, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a thank you note on social media. Expressing his gratitude, Big B wrote that he is at loss of words with the kind of response and generosity of appreciation coming his way. However, he is very grateful and humbled.

Among the celebrities, who have wished the megastar on social media, are Rajinikanth, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mammothy, Mohanlal, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor among many others. South superstar Rajinikanth in his tweet congratulated Big B and said that he deserves this honour. Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has called Big B the most inspiring legend of India and a bonafide rockstar. Karan further added that he is honoured to born in the Amitabh Bachchan era.

Take a look at the celebrities congratulating Amitabh Bachchan on being honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award:

Sharing his thoughts on completing 50 years in Bollywood, Big B had earlier this year shared with a news portal that he has not thought about it a lot. It is the love, affection and well wishes of everyone that hold greater value for him. In the same interview, he also added that he is grateful that filmmakers still come to offer him projects at this age.

After starting out the year with Badla alongside Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy alongside Chiranjeevi. He is also a part of upcoming projects like Jhund, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Brahmastra, Chehre and Gulabo Sitabo.

