Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday dedicated a poem by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan to the healthcare workers who are working relentlessly to keep people protected.

“Words from Babuji .. for them that work tirelessly, relentlessly, unselfishly to keep us protected,” the 77-year-old star started noting down the words of wisdom by his father, in a post on Instagram. He noted, “Main hoon unke sath khadi, jo seedhi rakhte apni reedh, Kabhi nahi jo taj sakte hain apna nyayochit adhikar, Kabhi nahi jo she sakte hain sheesh nava kar atyaachar. Ek akele ho, ya unke sath khadi ho bhari bheed, Main hoon unke sath khadi, jo seedhi rakhte apni reedh.”

The caption roughly translates to – “I am standing with them, who keep their spine straight, who can never let down their right to justice, even if they are single, or among a crowd of many, I am standing with them who keep their spine straight.”

Along with the poetry, the ‘Shahenshah’ actor shared a collage of two pencil sketches. The first one shows a health worker wearing a mask, with a rose in hand, while the second one shows a sketch of Senior Bachchan.

Besides Big B, his son actor Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who tested positive for coronavirus were admitted to the Nanavati Hospital. The mother-daughter duo was home quarantined after testing positive for the virus on July 12.

