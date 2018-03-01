Amitabh Bachchan who earlier shocked his fans with a cryptic tweet on Sridevi, took to Twitter to share a Shayari for her, narrated to him by Javed Akhtar at the funeral. Bollywood actress Sridevi who died of accidental drowning in Dubai where she was attending the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah.The cremation of Sridevi took place with full state honours at the Celebration Sports Club Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West on February 28, 2018.

Bollywood Diva Sridevi who died of accidental drowning in Dubai has left her fans and entire Bollywood in shock. The actress breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai where she had gone to attend the marriage ceremony of her nephew Mohit Marwah. Amitabh Bachchan who earlier shocked his fans with a cryptic tweet on Sridevi, took to Twitter to share a shayari for her, narrated to him by Javed Akhtar at the funeral. Earlier on February 25, Big B shocked Twitter with a cryptic tweet!!(Don’t know why, but I am feeling nervous and anxious),” tweeted Amitabh Bachchan.

The cremation of Sridevi took place with full state honours at the Celebration Sports Club Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West on February 28, 2018. The mortal remains of the actress were wrapped in tri-colour and her entire family was in a state of grief. Fans in large number appeared following the Bollywood celebrities paid their final adieu to the actress, who ruled the heart of millions. The Shahenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi has shared the screen in several movies like Khuda Gawah, Akhree Raasta and English Vinglish both the actors received lots of applause for their performance. Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi had good bond both on screen and off screen.

"रहने को सदा देहर में आता नहीं कोई

तुम जैसे गये ऐसे भी जाता नहीं कोई"~ कैफ़ि आज़मी. देहर – means .. the world .

Javed Akhtar narrated this sher to me at funeral of Sridevi .. said it was written at time of Guru Dutt demise ; but so appropriate for today .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 28, 2018

Sridevi was born on 13 August 1963-24 February 2018 and tried her hand on both acting and film production when she starred in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. Regarded as Hindi cinema’s first female superstar, she was the recipient of two Filmfare Awards and three Filmfare Awards South. Referred to as the ‘first female superstar’, Sridevi was ranked among the highest-paid actors in the 1980s and 1990s and is considered to be one of the most charismatic and versatile actresses of Indian cinema.

