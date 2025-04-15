Home
Amitabh Bachchan Discocers Trick To Increase Followers On X, Check Here

In a world constantly flooded with posts and opinions, the Bollywood legend recently surprised his followers with a refreshingly minimalistic mantra for growing online numbers: “Speak less, write less.”

Amitabh Bachchan Discocers Trick To Increase Followers On X, Check Here


He may be 81, but Amitabh Bachchan continues to stay miles ahead—not just in cinema, but on social media too. In a world constantly flooded with posts and opinions, the Bollywood legend recently surprised his followers with a refreshingly minimalistic mantra for growing online numbers: “Speak less, write less.”

That’s it. That’s the post. And yes, it’s going viral.

On his X (formerly Twitter) handle, the actor shared his insight in Hindi:
“T 5349 – समझ में आ गया, नंबर बढ़ाने का नुस्का – कम बोलो, कम लिखो !!!”
(Translation: “I’ve understood the trick to increasing numbers—speak less, write less!”)

The post struck a chord with fans, quickly generating waves of engagement. In no time, reactions started pouring in—some witty, others heartfelt.

From Followers to Philosophers

One user, tracking the actor’s follower count like a stock ticker, wrote:

“Sir, last time I saw your followers were 49M 36009, and today it’s 49M 36424. It’s working!”

Another admirer took a more emotional route:

“My beloved hero, your impact isn’t measured in followers, but in hearts touched. Even if just one life changes because of you, that’s true success.”

With over 49 million followers, Amitabh Bachchan is among the most-followed personalities in Indian cinema—and he’s inching towards the 50 million milestone, one cryptic post at a time.

The Man Beyond the Numbers

While social media trends come and go, Big B’s charisma is timeless. Always ahead of the curve, he maintains an enviable balance of humour, humility, and mystery in his online interactions. His posts often feature quirky wordplay, reflections on daily life, or nostalgic tributes—served with just enough intrigue to keep followers coming back.

Professionally, Amitabh Bachchan shows no signs of slowing down. Fresh off his critically appreciated performance in Kalki 2898 AD, where he starred alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the megastar is now reportedly gearing up for Ramayana Part 1, in which he is expected to portray Jatayu, the legendary divine bird from the epic.

If confirmed, the role could mark yet another powerful mythological outing in a film landscape increasingly embracing ancient tales through modern spectacles.

