Amitabh Bachchan distributed hearing aid kits among some hearing impaired persons at a charity function he attended in Mumbai this evening. The superstar then expressed the wish to help physically challenged people. Organised by the Yuvak Pratishthan Trust (YPT) and well-known Hindi film producer Anand Pandit, the initiative attempted to provide hearing aids to those who can't afford them. Over the past three months, he has been able to provide these kits to at least 1,000 hearing impaired persons of all ages.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan distributed hearing aid kits among some hearing impaired persons at a charity function he attended on Sunday evening. Organised by the Yuvak Pratishthan Trust (YPT) and well-known Hindi film producer Anand Pandit, the initiative attempted to provide hearing aids to those who can’t afford them. Over the past three months, he has been able to provide these kits to at least 1,000 hearing impaired persons of all ages.

On Sunday evening, the event was graced by Bachchan along with Pandit and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirit Somaiya, who runs the YPT. Recalling one of his earlier accidents, Bachchan said: “Years ago, on a Diwali night, a bursting firecracker burnt my left hand. For months, I was unable to lead a normal life. I was unable to do the basic things in daily life like wearing clothes. Thankfully now, my hand is fine and I am leading a normal life, but those few months of my life made me understand how it feels if you do not have a part of your body. It is miserable.”

The superstar then expressed the wish to help physically challenged people. “I would like to congratulate Kirit and Anand for their work that made so much difference in some of the people’s life. I am ready to contribute in my own way, if anything you need, my presence, my effort, and feel free to ask.” Pandit, who also produced Sarkar 3, said: “It is an honour to have Amitabh ji here to meet the people who are benefiting because of his inspiring personality. I have always believed in social causes but the inspiration behind that has been Mr Amitabh Bachchan, the legend. There are very few people like Amitabh ji who inspire you to do well. Also, I’d like to thank Mr Kirit Somaiya and his trust for their support and for facilitating the process of getting these kits to those who need them.” The event took place at NMIMS Juhu.