In the wake of Kerala crisis, superstar Amitabh Bachchan has come forward to donate Rs 51 lakhs to Kerala flood victims. He is not the only celebrity who has contributed to the crisis. South actors Mohanlal, Mamoothy, Siddharth have also come forward to extend their help.

Amidst the natural calamity in Kerala, donations are continued to pour in across the globe. Even the Bollywood celebrities have come forward to extend their help to the flood victims. Among many Bollywood superstar, Amitabh Bachchan who is known for his philanthropic work has also reportedly donated his personal belongings along with lump sum money for Kerala’s Chief Minister Fund.

A source close to Resul Pookutty said that Bachchan has donated Rs 51 lakh cash along with six cartons of his personal clothing including of around 80 jackets, 25 pants, 20 shirts and scarves.

The actor has also donated around 40 shoes. Kerala Relief is coordinated by Resul Pookutty for Kerala CM’s Distress Relief Fund.

Recently, the actor also pleaded everyone to come forward to make contributions in the Kerala Flood relief fund.

In the tweet, he mentioned that the devastation caused by the incessant rain in Kerala was frightening and we all should contribute as much as we can do.

T 2904 – The devastation caused by incessant rain in Kerala is frightening !

Hundreds and thousands of our sisters and brothers are in deep anguish ! We must do all we can to contribute as much as we can towards the needs of the people of Kerala ..

I have .. you must too ..🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 18, 2018

He is not the only celebrity who has contributed to the Kerala Flood victims. The superstar of Malayalam film industry, Mohanlal and Mamoothy had donated Rs 25 lakh each towards the relief fund.

Whereas actor Siddharth made Rs 10 lakh donation to the Kerala relief fund, and Kamal Haasan, Suriya-Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi contributed Rs 25 lakh each to the relief fund. Actor Dhanush also contributed Rs 15 lakh to the Chief Minister’s fund, while Vishal and Sivakarthikeyan gave Rs 10 lakh each.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

After this, Big B will be seen in Thugs of Hindostan which stars Aamir Khan. He has also big projects lined up of Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla with Taapsee Pannu and a special appearance in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

