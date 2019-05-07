Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi are coming together for film producer Anand Pandit's next film which has not been named yet. The film is being helmed by Rumi Jafry.

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and serial kisser of Bollywood Emraan Hashmi have been roped in for ace producer Anand Pandit’s next film which is untitled. The film is a mystery-thriller and will go on floors from May 10 this year. It will be helmed by Rumi Jafry. Amitabh Bachchan has previously worked with Rumi in movies like Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahin, Bade Miyan Chhote Miyaan and God Tussi Great Ho which was also directed by Rumi Jafry.

Not much has been unveiled by Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film but fans are excited as it will be the first time when they will see Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi together in a movie. The film is being backed by Anand Pandit under the banner of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd.

It is slated to release on February 21 next year. Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s murder mystery Badla co-starring Taapsee Pannu.

The film performed good at the box office and garnered a positive response from both audience and critics. Emraan Hashmi, on the other hand, was last seen in Why Cheat India which tanked at the box office.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news of the collaboration and shared a photo in which we see Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and Anand Pandit posing.

Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles and is one of the most anticipated films of this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App