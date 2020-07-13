Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday expressed his gratitude to all well wishers who sent messages for his speedy recovery from coronavirus. He is admitted at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai with mild symptoms.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday expressed his gratitude to all those who showed concern and extended prayers to the family after four family members of the Bachchan’s family tested positive for COVID-19. The ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ actor is reported to be in a “stable” condition with “mild symptoms”. However, the news of Bachchan’s family contracting COVID-19 triggered an outpouring of well-wishes and prayers from the fans and celebrities alike.

On Saturday evening, Big B and son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for coronavirus. Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan too tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Addressing the overwhelming support of his fans, the 77-year-old star took to Twitter and extended his “unending gratitude, and love” to everyone.

Also Read: Rekha’s bungalow sealed by BMC after security guard tests positive for Covid-19

T 3592 – It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me ..

I put my hands together and say ..🙏

Thank you for your eternal love and affection .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2020

T 3591 – … to them that have expressed their concern, their prayers and their wishes for Abhishek Aishwarya Aaradhya and me .. my unending gratitude and love ..❤️ वो सब जिन्होंने अपनी प्रार्थनाएँ अभिषेक, ऐश्वर्या आराध्या और मुझे , व्यक्त की हैं , मेरा हृदय पूर्वक आभार 🌹 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2020

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan test positive for Covid-19

“To them that have expressed their concern, their prayers, and their wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me .. my unending gratitude and love ..,” the ‘Sholay’ actor tweeted.

Abhishek Bachchan has been keeping his fans updated about the family’s condition via social media. Earlier today, the ‘Guru’ actor, through a series of tweets stated that the father-son duo will remain in the hospital according to the doctor’s advice. They have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

While, sharing about the latest development, about his wife-actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, he said they will be self-quarantining at home.

The ‘Dostana’ actor assured that mother, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and the rest of his family have tested “negative” and also thanked everyone for their wishes and prayer. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed all four bungalows of the Bachchan’s family.

Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak, and Vatsa, all four bungalows have been sealed after sanitisation, and 30 staff members working at the premises have been tested for COVID-19. However, their results are awaited, said the BMC. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan test positive for Covid-19

Also Read: Aishwarya, Aaradhya test positive for Covid-19

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App