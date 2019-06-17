Amitabh Bachchan has started an eye care campaign. Through his move, the actor aims to inspire individuals to wear glasses without any stigma and eradicate avoidable blindness.

Big B starts an eye campaign called See Now in Uttar Pradesh to fight avoidable blindness

Amitabh Bachchan launches eye care campaign See Now in Uttar Pradesh: The Big B of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan has started an eye campaign in Uttar Pradesh. The campaign named See Now aims to bring an end to the avoidable blindness. The motto of the campaign is to spread information on eye health and health services. The campaign was organised in five major districts of Uttar Pradesh i.e. Unnao, Lucknow, Raebareli, Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur.

Though the actor is proud of wearing glasses but he aims to encourage others to wear the same without any stigma. Amitabh said we can avoid many eye-related issues only by keeping our eyes and ears open. Over the years, poor eyesight has become a common issue in India. We can tackle them by taking a few precautionary measures. We should be aware of the eye health care centres and clinics in our vicinity.

The campaign is working in partnership with Sightsavers India and Vision 2020 and is funded by The Fred Hollows Foundation and Essilor Vision Foundation.

Sightsavers is a Royal Commonwealth Society for the Blind. The charity is rooted in 31 countries including India. Since its establishment, the charity aims for social inclusion of the blinds. It helps them exercise their Right to Education and livelihood.

Vision 2020, The Right to Sight is a global initiative. It runs in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB). It aims to eliminate avoidable blindness from the planet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App