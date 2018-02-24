Ranbir Kapoor over the time has only bettered himself as an actor and a showman. One of the most charming actors in the current Indian industry, there’s hardly a character which Ranbir doesn’t put his hundred percent in. He has in his brilliant film journey so far, aced a number of difficult roles gracefully and continues to do so regularly. The 35-year-old’s next flick Sanju is going to be a treat for his fans as Ranbir has put an immense amount of hard work in ensuring that his portrayal of Sanjay Dutt in the biopic leaves the audiences mesmerised. The actor has been working tirelessly to get things rolling and has put a lot of efforts in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, a movie based on Sanjay Dutt’s life. He has also shown teaser of the film to some of his close mentees in the industry for the feedback and if the response is anything to go by, we are all in for a treat.

After there were reports that Ranbir has shared the teaser with Karan Johar, who suggested a few changes in some of the scenes, now the actor has received feedback from Amitabh Bachchan on the clip. Ranbir showed the teaser of Sanju to Big B, when the duo recently met for the pre-production schedule of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which also features Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Amitabh Bachchan’s response will get you excited for the Ranbir Kapoor master class. Film critic Rajeev Masand in his column for a leading magazine mentioned about the meeting with Ranbir and Amitabh and how things unfolded.

“The clip begins with a long shot of Sanjay Dutt walking out of prison—except that it’s not Dutt but Ranbir as Dutt,” he mentioned, adding that after seeing the clip Big B was convinced by Ranbir’s resemblance to Dutt and couldn’t stop himself from asking him if the shot was done by Sanjay Dutt himself. “So you guys got Sanju to do that shot?,” was Big B’s response to Ranbir after watching a teaser of what is expected to be one of the actor’s best-performed roles till date. Well, if Amitabh Bachchan has been left impressed with just a short teaser of the movie, it will be fair to say that Ranbir will steal the show with this one.

With June 29 set as the fresh date of the release of the Sanjay Dutt biopic, we can expect the teaser of the movie by the end of next month. Helmed by Hirani, Sanju also stars Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Vicky Kaushal. It will also have a cameo appearance from Tabu and Boman Irani will also be seen in important roles. Meanwhile, Ranbir is busy shooting for Brahmastra in Bulgaria with Alia Bhatt and the rest of the movie crew including Mouni Roy.

