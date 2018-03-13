Living legend Amitabh Bachchan, who was in Jodhpur, Rajasthan for the shoot of his next film Thugs Of Hindostan has fallen sick on the sets, according to latest media reports. Due to wearing heavy shields on the sets while shooting the film, the actor was feeling extremely tired when he suddenly fell sick. The actor was staying at hotel Ajeet Bhawan Palace. Currently, the local doctors are treating him at his hotel and are waiting for the team of specialist doctors who are on their way from Mumbai.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is extremely unwell and is currently in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The actor, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming projects titled Thugs Of Hindostan and 102 Not Out is not keeping healthy and has suddenly fallen sick. The living legend has been there for the shoot of his next film, according to latest media reports. His film forthcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan also stars Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. His fans and the film fraternity are waiting for his speedy recovery and have been praying for him.

Due to wearing heavy shields on the sets while shooting the film, the actor was feeling extremely tired when he suddenly fell sick. The actor was staying at hotel Ajeet Bhawan Palace. Currently, the local doctors are treating him at his hotel and are waiting for the team of specialist doctors who are on their way from Mumbai. However, according to the latest reports, the actor’s health is now stable and he will shortly resume the shoot. Also, he will now not be brought to Mumbai for further treatment. Confirming the news, his wife Jaya Bachchan in a statement has said that Amitabh Bachchan’s health is now stable.

WEL COME AMITABH BACHCHAN SIR ,JODHPUR PEOPLE LOVE YOU–ASHWINI @ashwinivyas02 pic.twitter.com/TyY0xIPgiX — ashwini vyas (@ashwinivyas02) March 5, 2018

