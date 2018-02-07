Recently, Amitabh Bachchan got behind the camera to capture his beautiful daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and shared the shot on his Instagram account. In the shot, Shweta is seen sitting on the couch comfortable with a book while Big B is dining. On the work front, Big B is currently working on films like Thugs of Hindostan and Brahmastra.

The Shehenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan defies the notion of age when it comes to learning something new every single day. Recently, Big B is busy trying to learn how to capture beauty into his camera lens. As one of his initial attempts, the 72 year old year shared a stunning shot of his daughter Shweta Nanda sitting comfortably on the sofa while reading a book. He captioned,” My efforts at photography .. my daughter .. who watches over as her Father dines ..” Clealy, Big B was more interested in focusing on moment than to finish his meal.

Earlier, Big B, who is extremely fond of his grand-daughters Aaradhya and Navya Naveli Nanda, had shared super cute pictures of the duo on his Instagram profile on New Years. While sharing a photo with the little one, Big B captioned, “ and Aaradhya plants her ‘tiara’ hair band on her Dada Ji and … well freaks out !!! Happy 2018.” In an another post, he said, “Daughters be the best … grand daughters the bestest .. Navya Naveli and Aaradhya ..”

Recently, The Rabindra Bharati University (RBU) has decided to confer a D.Litt on Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan for his contribution in the field of arts. Professor Row Chowdhary said in a statement, “We have sent our proposal to the honourable chancellor to confer D.Litt on Amitabh Bachchan for contribution in the field of arts. The proposal was sent about 10 days ago. We are yet to get a response from the chancellor.” On the work front, Big B is currently busy working on film projects like ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ and ‘Brahmastra’. He will also be making a small but impactful a small cameo in upcoming film ‘Padman’.

