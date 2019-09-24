Amitabh Bachchan the veteran actor has been selected for the Dada Saheb Phalke Award and the announcement of the award was made by the union minister Prakash Javdekar on his official twitter handle today.

Amitabh Bachchan has won several awards, he was also crowned as the superstar of the millennium in 2000 from Filmfare awards, he was also awarded for the Padma Shri award in 1984 and in 2001, he was awarded for the Padma Bhushan and in 2015, he was awarded for the Padma Vibhushan.

Dada Saheb Phalke award is the highest award in the cinema industry and it is announced at the National Film Awards which is organized by the ministry of Broadcasting but this time Prakash Javadekar, the union minister of information and broadcasting anonymously announced it on his official twitter handle about the good news and tweeted that the legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired us for two generations has been selected unanimously for DadaSaheb Phalke awards, he further added that the entire country and international community is happy for it and he congratulated to Big B for the award.

The most inspiring legend of Indian Cinema!!!! He is a bonafide rock star!!! I am honoured and proud to be in the Era of AMITABH BACHCHAN! The prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward to @SrBachchan https://t.co/wPepdsbugL — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 24, 2019

The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him.@narendramodi @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/obzObHsbLk — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) September 24, 2019

No one deserves this more!!!! @SrBachchan Sir, heartiest congratulations!!!! Am thrilled to bits!!! #DadaSahebPhalkeAward -this is an honour for every #AmitabhBachchan Fan including me – Thank you @PrakashJavdekar ji – https://t.co/3Z9YvOJYz6 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 24, 2019

From 1969 till today the star of the

Star of the Millennium has continued to maintain his popularity in the film fraternity.Many congratulations to Shri @SrBachchan ji for getting selected for the #DadaSahebPhalkeAward.#AmitabhBachchan ji you deserved it. pic.twitter.com/Nln1quOJhC — Arvind Menon (@MenonArvindBJP) September 24, 2019

Congratulations Dearest Sir @SrBachchan!!! Your contribution to cinema and the arts is invaluable. 50 years in film with your continued passion and commitment to the craft are an inspiration 🙏🏻❤️ #AmitabhBachchan #dadasahebphalkeawards2019 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 24, 2019

Dear Amitji,

Couldn’t be happier to hear news that you will be receiving the prestigeous #DadaSahebPhalkeAward . You have inspired and entertained billions and continue to do so. We love you Sir and are so very proud of you 🙏 @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/okyCHJIAYr — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) September 24, 2019

Hearty congratulations to legend @SrBachchan sir for getting the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward for 2019. Very happy the legend getting his due recognition in time when he is on his prime 💐💐💐👍👍 pic.twitter.com/mBPAGsMvnP — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) September 24, 2019

Twice I felt that @SrBachchan should also be awarded with Bharat Ratna. Once, when Lata Mangeshkar was awarded and second time when @sachin_rt was awarded with the highest civilian honour. Ofcourse, both of them well deserved. Glad, Mr. Bachchan getting #DadaSahebPhalkeAward ! — Sadhavi Khosla🇮🇳 (@sadhavi) September 24, 2019

@SrBachchan Sir you have entertained generations with your invigorating performances and heartiest congratulations for being conferred with the much deserved #DadasahebPhalkeAward — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 24, 2019

Many many congratulations Amitabh Bachchan ji for being selected for the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward !

Maharashtra salutes you for your great and legendary contribution to the Indian cinema!@SrBachchan — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 24, 2019

There is no mention of Indian cinema without this Legend! He has redefined cinema with every role & deserves every accolade for his innumerable contributions! Congratulations @SrBachchan! #DadaSahebPhalkeAward https://t.co/sBJ7aHlGCI — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 24, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan the iconic actor has been a part of several films and has served two generations with his amazing acting skills. He gained fame from his iconic films Zanjeer, Deewaar and Sholay. Amitabh recently did a film with Aamir Khan the perfectionist- Thugs of Hindostan and now he is coming up with his Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in which he is playing the role of a monk and the film is based on the real story of the first revolt against Britishers and how Narasimha Reddy fought for the peasants.

