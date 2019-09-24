DadaSaheb Phalke Award i.e. is India’s highest award in cinema is awarded to the iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan, today Prakash Javadekart, the union minister of Information has announced it on his twitter handle that the veteran actor is selected for DadaSaheb Phalke Award.

Amitabh Bachchan has won several awards, he was also crowned as the superstar of the millennium in 2000 from Filmfare awards, he was also awarded for the Padma Shri award in 1984 and in 2001, he was awarded for the Padma Bhushan and in 2015, he was awarded for the Padma Vibhushan.

Dada Saheb Phalke award is the highest award in the cinema industry and it is announced at the National Film Awards which is organized by the ministry of Broadcasting but this time Prakash Javadekar, the union minister of information and broadcasting anonymously announced it on his official twitter handle about the good news and tweeted that the legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired us for two generations has been selected unanimously for DadaSaheb Phalke awards, he further added that the entire country and international community is happy for it and he congratulated to Big B for the award.

 

 

Amitabh Bachchan the iconic actor has been a part of several films and has served two generations with his amazing acting skills. He gained fame from his iconic films Zanjeer, Deewaar and Sholay. Amitabh recently did a film with Aamir Khan the perfectionist- Thugs of Hindostan and now he is coming up with his Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in which he is playing the role of a monk and the film is based on the real story of the first revolt against Britishers and how Narasimha Reddy fought for the peasants.

