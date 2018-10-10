Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently hosting one of the most popular reality TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 10, got emotional after the makers of the show planned a surprise birthday celebration for him and played an audio clip of Amitabh's mother.

Bollywood’s Big B Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently hosting one of the most popular reality TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10, got emotional after the makers of the show planned a surprise birthday celebration for him. Amitabh Bachchan was spotted in tears on the KBC sets when he heard an audio clip of her mother. Praising her son Amitabh Bachchan, his mother in the audio clip was heard saying that she got all the wealth, fame and respect because of her husband, but also because of her son, wherever she goes, people recognised her as his mother, and give her respect and love.

Listening to this, the Shahenshah of Bollywood was in tears and thanked the makers of the show for this wonderful and emotional gesture. Amitabh Bachchan will turn 76 on October 11, 2018. Apart from her mother’s audio clip, the makers of the show also planned a short video clip based on Amitabh Bachchan’s early childhood days in Allahabad and memories related to him.

After hearing her mother’s voice, Amitabh Bachchan expressions were speaking for him as he himself had gone speechless. An emotional soul, Amitabh said that it was her mother’s voice and that he could only thank KBC and Sony for this wonderful gesture and what else can he say.

