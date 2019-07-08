Amitabh Bachchan got tears after a fan shares a throwback video: The legendary actor and people’s angry young man aka Amitabh Bachchan’s video will definitely make your heart melt. Recently a fan shared a throwback video featuring Abhishek Bachchan accolading an award.

In the video, Jaya Bachchan with her teary eye claps for his son Abhishek who was bagging an award for the film Yuva as the best actor in supporting role, whereas, Amitabh Bachchan proudly pats his son back but as soon both the father and son went on to the stage Abhishek dedicated his award to his dad Amitabh Bachchan, by looking the bonding and love of Bachchan they truly give a major family goals.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Neetu Kapoor: Alia Bhatt’s wish for beau Ranbir Kapoor’s mom is full of love, laughter and cake

As soon as the video was posted it breaks the internet and fetches thousands of likes on social media, their Fans too admired the bonding of Bachchan, talking about their chemistry on big screen, the father-son had been featured together in many movies and definitely, added spice to these, movies such as Bunty Aur Babli, Sarkar, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Sarkar Raj and many where big hits at the box office with massive collection. Bachchan always gives a major family bond goals when it comes to spending quality time with each other.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is featured in films like Brahmastra, Sye Raa Narasimha, Jhund, Chehre. Amitabh brought a new surprise with another season of KBC 11, the episode of KBC will soon be on air by the end of 2019.

Big B in his throughout career bagged many awards and crowned superstar of the Millennium in 2000, he also became the first living Asian who has a wax statue in Madame Tussauds wax museum at London, he was also awarded as the Hottest Vegetarian by PETA in 2012. Interestingly there is a temple in Kolkata named after Amitabh Bachchan and he is worship as a god.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App