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Home > Entertainment News > Amitabh Bachchan’s Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Tracks Every Rupee Spent At Home — The Reason Goes Back To Shweta Bachchan’s Own Money Mistakes

Amitabh Bachchan’s Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Tracks Every Rupee Spent At Home — The Reason Goes Back To Shweta Bachchan’s Own Money Mistakes

Shweta Bachchan has revealed that Navya Naveli Nanda tracks the family’s daily expenses on an Excel sheet. The reason goes back to Shweta’s own struggles with financial awareness.

Amitabh Bachchan with Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda (Image: X)
Amitabh Bachchan with Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 09:09 IST

Navya Naveli Nanda may come from one of India’s most famous families, but when it comes to money at home, she apparently has a very practical responsibility. Shweta Bachchan has revealed that her daughter tracks the family’s daily expenses on a Microsoft Excel sheet, keeping tabs on where the money goes and maintaining the household’s financial records.

The reason, however, goes back to Shweta’s own complicated relationship with money.

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Why Does Navya Naveli Nanda Track Household Expenses?

During a conversation on What The Hell Navya, Shweta revealed that Navya manages the family’s day-to-day expenses and maintains an Excel sheet for the same. Shweta said she herself does not enjoy dealing with numbers and admitted that financial management has never been her strongest area. That is exactly why she is happy that both Navya and Agastya Nanda have grown up with a better understanding of money and financial independence.

Shweta Bachchan Admits She Was ‘Bad With Money’

Shweta has been surprisingly candid about her own financial habits. She recalled that even during her school and college years, she would borrow money from her brother Abhishek Bachchan. After marrying businessman Nikhil Nanda and moving to Delhi, Shweta also worked as an assistant teacher at a kindergarten.

Looking back, she admitted that she was not financially aware enough when she was younger and said she does not want Navya to repeat the same mistakes. That experience appears to have shaped the way she now views financial independence for her daughter.

Navya’s Excel Sheet Keeps Track Of The Family Finances

According to Shweta, Navya maintains a spreadsheet documenting household finances and daily expenses. Shweta said she checks the sheet too, even though numbers still make her nervous.

The arrangement offers an unexpectedly grounded glimpse into how money is handled inside a family often associated with Bollywood fame, business and wealth. For Shweta, the point is not simply about tracking spending. It is about making sure Navya understands money and can make decisions without depending on someone else financially.

Navya Also Refused To Let Shweta Pay For Her First Work Purchase

Shweta recollected yet another instance that gave her immense pride. On that day when Navya purchased something using the money that she earned herself, Shweta offered to pay for it. However, Navya politely declined. Navya felt extremely happy that she could buy the thing using her money. Navya did not disclose what she bought; however, she mentioned that she bought something related to her work.

Why Financial Independence Matters To Shweta Bachchan

Shweta believes that financial independence makes a woman feel good about making her own decisions. It seems that Shweta’s personal experiences form a large part of why she would like Navya to know about money from a young age.

Navya belongs to both the Bachchan and Nanda families, but she has decided to carve out an identity for herself that is not rooted in acting. She chooses to focus more on entrepreneurial ventures and educational and social causes. And maybe one of the most unglamorous, yet telling, aspects of her path lies right in an Excel sheet, in which all household expenses are recorded.

ALSO READ: Disha Salian Case: ‘I Have Never Met Her or Aditya Thackeray,’ Sooraj Pancholi Breaks Silence — Why Is His Name Being Linked To The CBI Probe?

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Amitabh Bachchan’s Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Tracks Every Rupee Spent At Home — The Reason Goes Back To Shweta Bachchan’s Own Money Mistakes
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Amitabh Bachchan’s Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Tracks Every Rupee Spent At Home — The Reason Goes Back To Shweta Bachchan’s Own Money Mistakes

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Amitabh Bachchan’s Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Tracks Every Rupee Spent At Home — The Reason Goes Back To Shweta Bachchan’s Own Money Mistakes

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Amitabh Bachchan’s Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Tracks Every Rupee Spent At Home — The Reason Goes Back To Shweta Bachchan’s Own Money Mistakes
Amitabh Bachchan’s Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Tracks Every Rupee Spent At Home — The Reason Goes Back To Shweta Bachchan’s Own Money Mistakes
Amitabh Bachchan’s Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Tracks Every Rupee Spent At Home — The Reason Goes Back To Shweta Bachchan’s Own Money Mistakes
Amitabh Bachchan’s Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Tracks Every Rupee Spent At Home — The Reason Goes Back To Shweta Bachchan’s Own Money Mistakes
Amitabh Bachchan’s Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Tracks Every Rupee Spent At Home — The Reason Goes Back To Shweta Bachchan’s Own Money Mistakes

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