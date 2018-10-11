The angry young man of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, on Thursday turned 76. In a career for over 5 decades, Amitabh Bachchan had delivered more than 190 superhit movies. The superstar started garnering stardom in the early 1970s for his hit films like Zanjeer, Deewaar and Sholay.
His hard work, acting skills, dedication and passion for work described him as Sadi ka Mahanayak, which means the star of the millennium. After numerous blockbusters, filmmakers started calling him a “one-man industry.” Amitabh Bachchan is considered as one of the greatest and most influential actors of Bollywood.
The government of India has also acknowledged the ocean of talent in this man and has rewarded him with Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 for his major contributions to art. He is the only actor in the Bollywood to bag 15 Filmfare awards with more than 40 nominations in major categories.
Allahabad born Bachchan, son of poetic father Harivansh Rai Bachchan has done all kind of roles in all kind of genres which has made his journey even more cherishing.
On the occasion of his birthday, here are 10 top blockbusters that shaped his career and made him a megastar:
Zanjeer
Release- 1973
Don
Release- 1978
Sholay
Release- 1975
Deewar
Release- 1975
Agneepath
Release- 1990
Baghban
Release- 2003
Amar Akbar Anthony
Release- 1977
Muqaddar Ka Sikandar
Release- 1978
Abhimaan
Release- 1973
Satte Pe Satta
Release- 1982
Namak Halal
Release- 1982
Paa
Release- 2009
Shahenshah
Release- 1988
Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham
Release- 2001
Black
Release- 2005
Piku
Release- 2015
Pink
Release- 2016
Mard
Release- 1985
Sooryavansham
Release- 1999
Bhoothnath Returns
Release- 2014
Kaala Patthar
Release – 1979
Wish you a very happy birthday, BigB!
