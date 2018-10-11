The megastar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, born on October 11, 1942, turns a year 76 today. Ringing the 76th bell of his life, the Big-B is still ruling a million hearts. The superstar who made his debut with film Saat Hindustani is followed by millions. On the special occasion his birthday, here we bring you the top 20 hits from his blockbuster chart.

The angry young man of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, on Thursday turned 76. In a career for over 5 decades, Amitabh Bachchan had delivered more than 190 superhit movies. The superstar started garnering stardom in the early 1970s for his hit films like Zanjeer, Deewaar and Sholay.

His hard work, acting skills, dedication and passion for work described him as Sadi ka Mahanayak, which means the star of the millennium. After numerous blockbusters, filmmakers started calling him a “one-man industry.” Amitabh Bachchan is considered as one of the greatest and most influential actors of Bollywood.

The government of India has also acknowledged the ocean of talent in this man and has rewarded him with Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 for his major contributions to art. He is the only actor in the Bollywood to bag 15 Filmfare awards with more than 40 nominations in major categories.

Allahabad born Bachchan, son of poetic father Harivansh Rai Bachchan has done all kind of roles in all kind of genres which has made his journey even more cherishing.

On the occasion of his birthday, here are 10 top blockbusters that shaped his career and made him a megastar:

Zanjeer

Release- 1973

Don

Release- 1978

Sholay

Release- 1975

Deewar

Release- 1975

Agneepath

Release- 1990

Baghban

Release- 2003

Amar Akbar Anthony

Release- 1977

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

Release- 1978

Abhimaan

Release- 1973

Satte Pe Satta

Release- 1982

Namak Halal

Release- 1982

Paa

Release- 2009

Shahenshah

Release- 1988

Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham

Release- 2001

Black

Release- 2005

Piku

Release- 2015

Pink

Release- 2016

Mard

Release- 1985

Sooryavansham

Release- 1999

Bhoothnath Returns

Release- 2014

Kaala Patthar

Release – 1979

Wish you a very happy birthday, BigB!

