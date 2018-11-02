Amitabh Bachan who will be seen as a warrior in his upcoming movie Thugs Of Hindostan recently received a legal notice by the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) and a media house for using lawyer's attire in a recent advertisement. As per reports, the legal notice issued by the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) stated that the makers of the advertisement failed to take precautions while using the lawyer's attire.

Amitabh Bachchan, who recently made headlines after he agreed to pay the loans of 850 farmers from Uttar Pradesh, has reportedly landed in a legal trouble over the clothes which he wore in an advertisement. Amitabh Bachan who will be seen as a warrior in his upcoming movie Thugs Of Hindostan recently received a legal notice by the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) and a media house for using lawyer’s attire in a recent advertisement. As per reports, the legal notice issued by the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) stated that the makers of the advertisement failed to take precautions while using the lawyer’s attire and therefore they are liable for the legal action for telecasting the advertisement, where Amitabh Bachchan can be seen wearing the lawyer’s attire, without any authority.

The legal notice issued to Amitabh Bachchan and the maker of the ad read that the makers have to immediately stop airing all such advertisements that violate the guidelines. the notice further demanded an undertaking to the Bar Council of India (BCI), Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) and other Bar Councils that the lawyer’s attire shall not be used in any advertisement in future. The notice added that all the people named must furnish an undertaking within the time period of 10 days. If they fail to do so, a legal action will be taken against all mentioned in the notice, including Amitabh Bachchan.

The maker and the actor were slapped with the legal notice after an advertisement showing Amitabh Bachchan in a dressing room donning the lawyer’s attire surfaced. In the advertisement, while Big B is seen sitting on the chair, two other actors enter the room and offer him an Indian delicacy, pav bhaji. After feasting on the food the actor applauds the spices used in making the food.

This is not the first time that Amitabh Bachchan has faced a legal trouble over an advertisement. Earlier, a jewellery ad featuring Big B along with his daughter Shweta Nanda Bachchan was also shelved after they were accused of portraying bank employees in the negative light.

