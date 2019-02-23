Bharat's director Ali Abbas Zafar recently uploaded a video featuring Amitabh Bachchan. In the video, Amitabh is introducing the Mumbai Police's Quick Response Team which is responsible to deal with the events like 26/11. The officers of the team are trained by best combat trainers of India and abroad. Watch out the video here:

Director Ali Abbas Zafar who has directed various films like Sultan, Gunday, Tiger Zinda Hai and given major hits to the industry, recently took his official Twitter handle to share a video featuring Big star Amitabh Bachchan. In the video, Amitabh Bachchan has introduced Mumbai Police’s Quick Response team which is equal to the SWAT team of US. We all know that the 26/11 terror attack left Mumbai in a burning state in order to avoid such cases in future, this Quick Response Team has been formed. The only aim of the team is to deal with such attacks in a very short time. The officers of this team are specially trained by the best combat trainers of the country and abroad. They have been given special armour and latest technological weapons in order to bring back the safety of Mumbai.

Talking about 26/11, Taj hotel and other hotels which were targetted were in fire and both government and police were totally unprepared for the attack. Many people lost lives, many soldiers rescued people risking their own lives, many came on the streets. From this Quick Response team, it is expected that the state will become more safe and secure. Talking about the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Badla with costar Taapsee Pannu. The trailer of the movie released some days back and also got trolled by the tweeple for some of its dialogues. The movie is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

