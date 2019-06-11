Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's twitter account was hacked on Monday night. But he is not alone, many more stars like Shahid Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan too have been the victims of online hacking.

Hacking of Amitabh Bachchan’s twitter account created a frenzy on Monday night when a Turkey based group hacked Big B’s twitter account and posted a series of objectionable tweets. The group also changed Big B’s display image to that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Soon after the tweet went up, the entire controversy created an uproar and grabbed the eyeballs of one and all. Big B and his team took immediate action and his account was finally restored.

However, this isn’t the first time that a celebrity has become a victim of online hacking. Not just Big B, but several other celebrities including Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Hrithik Roshan have been victims of online hacking as well.

Last year Abhishek’s account was also hacked by a Turkish group to which Abhishek responded like this.

Yes, yes my account got hacked. Quite chuffed that they thought me interesting enough actually 😉. All sorted out now and back to normal. Well…. As normal as it can get. 😁

Thank you for your concern. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 7, 2018

Actor Anupam Kher also became a victim when his Twitter account was taken over by the same outfit. Shahid Kapoor’s social media accounts both Twitter and Instagram were also hacked last year. While his Twitter bio was changed to “Ayyildiz Tim Türkiye”, a post appeared on his Instagram as, “I love you Katrina Kaif.”

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan too was landed in jeopardy when his Facebook account got hacked. The person, who hacked into his account, went live from his account and also changed profile picture. Hrithik later had to clarify everything to his fans.

The way these celebrities’ social media accounts are being hacked online, it raises serious concerns about the cyber security and raises questions about how safe these online platforms are, where people share so much information with each other.

