As the nation celebrates its 74th Independence Day on Saturday, big-starry names of Bollywood industry got high in the spirit of patriotism and extended their warm wishes to the citizens.

To begin with, veteran actor Dharmendra Deol took to Twitter handle and extended Independence Day wishes to everyone. The 84-year-old star shared a brief clip of the patriotic song ‘Kar Chale Hum Fida’ sung by Mohammed Rafi.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan hopped on to Instagram and shared a collage picture of him, with folded hands. The picture had a splash of tricolour and a representative image of medical professionals.

As he greeted the nation on Independence Day, the ‘Sholay’ actor also addressed the efforts of the “true warriors” who are fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

“The true warriors in the fight against the Pandemic .. salute .. and on this auspicious DAY of INDEPENDENCE WISHES FOR PEACE PROSPERITY AND HARMONY ..,” his tweet read.

Senior actor Anupam Kher also shared on Instagram a picture of him where he is seen reading a newspaper and has “Happy Independence Day” written over it.

Evergreen singer Lata Mangeshkar also greeted the nation on the auspicious day and shared a link to the patriotic song “Sare Jahan Se Acha” on Twitter.

While ‘Queen’ actor Kangana Ranaut took the step to plant a sapling on the special day. The actor’s team posted a picture of hers on Twitter, where she is seen donned in a pink saree and planting a sapling.

Music maestro AR Rahman uploaded a video message from his side to the fellow citizens as he wishes 74th Independence Day wishes. He advocated for using the time to construct the nation with much more unity and also opined to share love and humanity.

This year, the Independence Day celebrations are held in a different manner due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The arrangements have been made keeping social distancing norms in mind.

