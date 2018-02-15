Amitabh Bachchan has sent Soha Ali Khan an appreciation note for her book 'The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous'. The actor turned author took to Twitter to share the note in which Big B appreciated Soha for her genuine and funny sense of humour. He further added that the term spunk and spine came to his mind when he picked up her book.

Actor turned author Soha Ali Khan is on cloud 9 after receiving positive reviews on her authorly debut’ The Perils of Being Moderately Famous’. However, much to her surprise, Soha’s happiness was doubled after receiving a heartfelt note from none other than Amitabh Bachchan for her genuine and funny sense of humour. The diva took to Twitter to share the note from Big B and tweeted, “So honoured to get this in the mail! Thank you so much @SrBachchan for taking the time to write this to me – it is such an encouragement!!”

In the letter, Big B had shared his words of wisdom and wrote,” The term spine and spunk comes to mind on picking up your book… It doesnt matter how much polite and self-deprecating fluff you have on the outside. Even though on the surface you are sort of reticent and shying away from the spotlight, your genuine and funny sense of humour has been skilfully portrayed confirming that you possess a steely something in the middle that says You know what, Im actually really really good at this, and this is what I can do, and now I have done it.”

So honoured to get this in the mail! Thank you so much @SrBachchan for taking the time to write this to me – it is such an encouragement!! 🙏🏼😁❤️ #theperilsofbeingmoderatelyfamous #thursdaythrills pic.twitter.com/uqLgibAmE0 — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) February 15, 2018

“Thank you for presenting me with a copy of your book. It is such a luxury to open a book that’s already highly recommended by friends as an inspirational, yet humorously self-deprecating memoir. I enjoyed it immensely,” he added. On the work front, Soha Ali Khan will be seen in her upcoming film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy in shooting for his upcoming films Brahmastra, Thugs of Hindostan and 102 Not Out.