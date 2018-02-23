Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has dedicated a poem to Twitter after losing 2 lakh followers in just one day. In a Twitter post, Big B stated that after losing 2 lakh followers, he has also not been able to publish anything. He further pleaded Twitter to not be cruel and went on to dedicate a poem to the Twitter bird. Earlier, the megastar had also threatened to leave the social media platform after a significant deduction in the number of his Twitter followers.

If there is one thing Big B loves apart from acting, it is Twitter and connecting with his fans. After almost scaring the Netizens with his threat to leave Twitter a few days back, Amitabh Bachchan has now dedicated a poem to the social media platform after losing 2 lakh followers in just one day. The megastar wrote:” Arey Bhai Sahab, ya behenji (pata nahi na inka gender kya hai, iss liye dono ko sambodhit kiya) hum kuchh chhap rahe hain aur aap usko chhapne nahi de rahe hain. 200,000 follower ek hi din main kaat diye aapne, ab ise to mat kato yaar! Ab itna bhi zulm na karo”

Translated as “Dear brother, or sister (I don’t know your gender, so I have addressed both). I am trying to publish something but you are not allowing it. You have already removed my 2,000,000 followers in a day; now please don’t take this away. Please do not be so cruel.” Big B further added, “Chidhiya, O Chidhiya Kaha hai tera ghar, Udh Udh aati ho yaha pe fur fur, Darshanarthi itne tere, kya hai tera dar, Roothogi to bolo hum fir jayenge kis dar, Aashirwaad sada tumhara bana rahe hum par, Bas, nitya naveli pushp hamare, barsenge tumpar”( O bird! Where is your home? You come flying here, you have so many fans. You have no fear, where will we go if you get angry. If your blessings are with us, our new flowers will be showered upon you.”)

T 2623 – अरे Twitter भाई साहेब , या बहनजी ( पता नहीं ना इनका gender क्या है , इस लिए दोनों को संभोधित किया ), हम कुछ छाप रहे हैं , और आप उसको छपने ही नहीं दे रहे हैं ! अमाँ , 200,000 follower एक ही दिन में काट दिया आपने .. अब इसे तो मत काटो यार !! अब इतना भी ज़ुल्म न करो 🙏 pic.twitter.com/D1F4xYiUyq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 22, 2018

T 2623 – Mr/Ms Twitter dedicated to you : चिड़िया ओ चिया कहाँ है तेरा घर ?

उड़ उड़ आती हो यहाँ पे फ़ुर्र फ़ुर्र ,

दर्शनर्थी इतने तेरे , क्या है तेरा डर ,

रूठोगी तो बोलो हम फिर जाएँगे किस दर ।

आशीर्वाद सदा तुम्हारा बना रहे हमपर

बस, नित्य नवेली पुष्प हमारे, बरसेंगे तुमपर !! pic.twitter.com/UuCmon8ky8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 22, 2018

Earlier, Mr Bachchan had tweeted, “T 2599 – TWITTER ..!!!?? you reduced my number of followers .. !!??HAHAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! thats a joke .. time to get off from you .. thank you for the ride .. there are many ‘other’ fish in the sea – and a lot more exciting !!” On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy in shooting for his upcoming films Brahmastra, Thugs of Hindostan and 102 Not Out.

