On his 76th birthday, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan broke his silence and comes out in support of the #MeToo India movement. Amitabh Bachchan said the women should not be subjected to misbehaviour and should be given a special protective care at the workplaces. Earlier, Big B had refused to comment on Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday extended his support to the #MeToo India movement against molestaion and misbehavior with women at the workplace. On his 76th birthday, Amitabh Bachchan said that women should not be subjected to misbehaviour at the workplace.

“No woman should ever be subjected to any kind of misbehaviour, or disorderly conduct, especially at the workplace. Such acts should immediately be brought to the notice of concerned authorities, and corrective measures should be taken, either through filing complaints or a recourse to law.”

Bollywood’s Shahanshah said that discipline and civic, social and moral curriculums, should be adopted at a very early educational level. Women children and the weaker sections of our society are the most vulnerable. They need to be under special protective care.

“It has been most heartening to see women representations in most work vocations, on the increase in our country. It would be an unrepairable blemish if we are not able to provide them welcome that they deserve and the dignity of the security of their presence,” said Amitabh Bachchan.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had denied to say anything on the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy. “Neither am I Tanushree, nor am I Nana Patekar, so how can I comment on this?” said Big B.

