Sharing a video of Wroclaw University students reciting his father's poem Madhushala, Amitabh Bachchan expressed that he is moved to tears. The actor is currently undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently getting treated for coronavirus in a Mumbai hospital, on Tuesday said that he is “moved to tears,” as Poland’s Wroclaw city organised a recitation of his father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s iconic poem ‘Madhushala.’

Bachchan, who is one of the most active senior actors on social media, took to Twitter to share a video of the recital of the poem which took place in Wroclaw after it was awarded as the UNESCO City of Literature. “T 3601 – I am moved to tears! Wroclaw, Poland was awarded UNESCO City of Literature, today they organised a recitation of Babuji’s Madhushala by University students on the roof of the University building,” he tweeted.

“They pass the message Wroclaw is a City of Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan,” his tweet further read. Earlier in December 2019, the 77-year-old actor had gone to Poland for attending a prayer ceremony which was held in one of the churches to honour the celebrated literary figure.

T 3601 – I am moved to tears !

Wroclaw, Poland was awarded UNESCO City of Literature, today they organised a recitation of Babuji’s Madhushala by University students on the roof of the University building. They pass the message Wroclaw is a City of Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan. pic.twitter.com/Rvl4q7Liof — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 21, 2020

Also Read: Vidhu Vinod Chopra drove me close to suicide: Chetan Bhagat

Also Read: Dil Bechara: A R Rahman pays a musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Amitabh Bachchan on Friday had expressed ‘bountiful gracious gratitude’ to the fans for their prayers for his well-being. The 77-year-old star put out an adorable all smiles picture with son Abhishek Bachchan acknowledging fans’ wishes. Senior Bachchan captioned the picture as, “In happy times , in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all ..”

Fans of the superstar have been organising special prayers in different parts of the country for his speedy recovery. Besides Big B, his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Also Read: Ayushmann empowers women ragpickers to be self-reliant this Raksha Bandhan!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App