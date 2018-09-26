Jhund: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is apparently all set to collaborate with Marathi hit film Sairat's director Nagraj Manjule for an upcoming film. Titled as Jhund, the film will mark the Bollywood debut of the Marathi director. With this, Amitabh Bachchan has added one more film to his long list of projects like Thugs of Hindostan, Brahmastra, Badla and now Jhund.

Marathi hit director Nagraj Manjule, who rose to fame with his regional hits like Sairat and Fandry, is gearing up to make a grand debut in Bollywood with one and only Amitabh Bachchan, who will soon be seen in the big scale movie Thugs Of Hindostan with other actors Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is as active now as he was 20 years before and keeps on giving hit movies to Indian film Industry every year. His current packed schedule tells the same story, as he keeps juggling in dividing time between KBC and promotional events of Thugs Of Hindostan.

Despite his busy schedule, the megastar has now lined up a new movie in his to-do-list that will mark the directorial debut of Sairat director Nagraj. Amitabh Bachchan’s presence in the debut movie of the Marathi filmmaker will surely give him a big break in Bollywood. Apparently, the shooting for the movie Jhund will kickstart in the month of November and the makers are planning to sum it up in the duration of three months only. In the movie, Big B will reportedly portray the character of a professor who finds talented street kids and makes a soccer team.

According to what we have heard, the kids that have been selected for the movie have undergone few acting workshops and acting training to become professional actors. Bollywood’s Shahenshah will be shooting for the movie in Nagpur for 45 days in a row wherein, he will meet the trained street kids. The plan says that the superstar himself will be rehearsing with the street kids prior to the initiation of the shoot.

In a media interaction, director Nagraj told that he chose Nagpur as the location to shoot because the story belongs to that city. He also added that in his grand debut, he wants to appear as real and authentic as he can and for that his choice Nagpur is appropriate as it has its own unique charm and feels that these metro cities do not have. Even the language used will be blended with the local accent of Nagpur revealed the filmmaker. Nagraj also expressed the immense excitement he has for working with Mr Bachchan by calling it a dream come true for him.

