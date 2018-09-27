Today at the launch event for Thugs of Hindostan, Bollywood's angry young man Amitabh Bachchan who asks these tough questions on Kaun Banega Crorepati took the easy way out when he was asked a question about Tanushree Dutta’s allegations of sexual harassment against actor Nana Patekar.

The Nana Patekar-Tanushree Dutta sexual harassment controversy may have become an internet rage with social media venting their ire but for Bollywood actors, it seems to be the easy path of evading or denying the controversy altogether. Today at the launch event for Thugs of Hindostan, Bollywood’s fabled angry young man Amitabh Bachchan, who asks tough questions on Kaun Banega Crorepati, took the easy way out when he was asked about Tanushree Dutta’s allegations of sexual harassment against Nana Patekar.

When asked about Tanushree’s claim, which is also rare in Bollywood in terms of an actor naming her alleged abuser in public, the veteran star said, “Neither am I Tanushree, nor am I Nana Patekar, so how can I comment on this?”

Posit it with Amitabh Bachchan’s compelling and real portrayal of a lawyer in Pink, who takes on the issue of violence and discrimination against women, and delivers the heartwarming “Na, ka matlab na hota hai” dialogue which seemed like Bachchan himself speaking his heart out. But now, it all seems to be a dialogue writer’s work mouthed by an actor who doesn’t have an opinion of the controversy himself.

Amitabh has evaded questions that demand support of such iconic personality. He used a similar formula when he was asked about Priyanka Chopra being trolled for wearing a skirt at a meeting with PM Narendra Modi. “I am neither the PM nor Priyanka Chopra. How can I answer then?” he had said.

The Bollywood film industry has largely refrained from speaking on issues of sexual harassment, casting couch and discrimination in pay between male and female actors. But now is the time to speak up! It’s time to take on the Harvey Weinsteins and Kevin Spaceys of Bollywood and bring down the curtains on such sordid happenings.

