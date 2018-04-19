Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was present at a promotional event of upcoming film 102 Not Out, reacted to the Kathua rape case and said that he feels disgusted even talking about it. He further requested the reporters to not rake up the issue. The 75-year-old actor is also the brand ambassador of Government's Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign.

As the nation expresses outrage and demands justice for the Kathua and Unnao rape victims, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has stated that he feels disgusted even talking about it. The 75-year-old actor, who is also the brand ambassador of Government’s Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, further requested the reporters to not rake up the issue. “Mujhe uss vishay par charcha karne mein ghinn aati hai. So uss vishay ko uchhalo mat (I feel disgusted even talking about it. So, don’t rake up this issue). It’s terrible to even talk about it,” he said.

The actor was interacting with the media at a promotional event for his upcoming film 102 Not Out along with Rishi Kapoor. Several Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Kalki Koechlin, Gul Panag, Manoj Bajpayee and Vishal Dadlani reacted to the incident and expressed their outrage on social media by holding a placard that read, “I Am Hindustan. I am Ashamed. #JusticeForYourChild. 8 Year Old. Gangraped, Murdered in Devi-sthaan temple. #Kathua.”

Also Read: 102 Not Out song Badumbaaa: Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s crackling chemistry wins hearts

In Kathua district of Jammu & Kashmir, a 8-year-old girl from a minority nomadic community was held in captivity for a week in January, where she was drugged, tortured, gang-raped repeatedly before being killed. As a latest development in the Kathua rape case, two FIRs have been filed so far. One against the accused men and other against the lawyers who tried to prevent the police from filing a charge sheet. Speaking about the Kathua and Unnao rape cases that jolted the country, PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday said, “When a child is raped… we cannot compare these incidents in numbers for different governments. Rape is rape… How can we accept this?”

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor to launch Sanju at IPL match in Mumbai?

Also Read: Nanu Ki Jaanu is my first brush with comedy: Patralekha

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App