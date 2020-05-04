Actor Amitabh Bachchan was the first person to share the news of Rishi Kapoor's demise. On Monday, the actor shares a video, recalling moments he had spent with Rishi. Watch the video

After the death of two legendary actors–Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Kapoor, Bollywood is still in shock as it’s a big loss to the industry. Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Monday shared a heartfelt video for his beloved friend Rishi. He talked about his friendship with Rishi and how good he was as a person.

In the video, the 77-year-old actor had a teary eye while recalling all the moments with Rishi. He said at RK studio, Rishi was trained as an actor for the film, Bobby–enthusiastic youngster and ready to learn everything that came his way.

Recollecting memories with him, Amitabh said a walk he noticed in Rishi’s early filmy carreer.. never found that in any of the actors. And when he used to deliver his dialogues each word reflected the genuineness which was beyond question.

Check the post here:

T 3520 – In Memoriam .. pic.twitter.com/zIlVUn3qpg — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 3, 2020

Talking about his jovial side, the actor said even in the most serious prepping, Rishi would have discovered that comedic spark in every situation. Whenever they got time during shootings, he used to bring playing cards or Bagatelle board and invite others for serious competition in the game.

Further added, Amitabh said when was diagnosed with leukemia. Rishi never lamented his pain, he always said it’s just a daily routine checkup, will be back shortly. When Rishi passed away for sure he must have gone with a smile on his face.

… nothing could be a better ode to Irfaan than this music piece , the theme of PIKU .. there is but a softer slower paced version .. and that just fills the heart up .. ! 🙏 https://t.co/XuOa9TmZG7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2020

Earlier also, Amitabh shared a throwback photo with Irrfan and Rishi on Twitter, and captioned it: The death of young and elder celebrity… the pain of Irrfan’s death is intense as lament the loss of opportunity in the latter.

T 3518 – The death of an elder celebrity vs death of a younger .. the grief of the latter more intense than that of the former .. why ..? Because you lament the loss of opportunity in the latter .. the

unrealised possibilities pic.twitter.com/IoaJxeYOiQ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2020

T 3516 – .. nothing could have been a better tribute than this by artist Aniket Misra ..

Perhaps that is Rituparno Ghosh .. and Irfaan of course .. both of immeasurable talent .. left this World far too early .. 🙏 ..

the film firmament of the nation shaken and in utter dismay pic.twitter.com/NQDfIbG9Io — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App